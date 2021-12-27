All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Researcher Develops COVID-19 Kit That Detects Infection In 12 Seconds

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Researcher Develops 'COVID-19 Kit' That Detects Infection In 12 Seconds

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  27 Dec 2021 7:36 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

T. Arokiyadoss, Assistant Professor and in-charge head of the Department of Physics at the Directorate of Distance Education in Madurai Kamaraj University, developed the diagnostic kit based on lab-on-a-chip technology. The kit takes the mRNA from the virus, amplifies and quantifies it.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A researcher from the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has come up with an innovative diagnostic kit that claims to detect the COVID-19 virus within 12 seconds. The equipment has been patented in India and the researcher has also applied for a patent at Geneva.

T. Arokiyadoss, Assistant Professor and in-charge head of the Department of Physics at the Directorate of Distance Education, developed the diagnostic kit based on lab-on-a-chip technology, The Hindu reported.

The research team included B. Ashokkumar, Associate Professor, Genetic Engineering Department, and P. Varalakshmi, Assistant Professor in the Molecular Microbiology Department. M. Krishnan, the then Vice-Chancellor of the university, partly funded the research.

Direct Interaction With COVID-19 Virus

"The RT-PCR kit takes 30 minutes to do the test, but our kit requires just 12 seconds. It directly interacts with the VID-19 virus. When this virus enters the human body, it attaches itself to ACE2 (antigen converting enzyme 2) and multiplies. Our kit takes the mRNA from the virus, amplifies and quantifies it," Arokiyadoss told The Hindu.

The researchers then sought the help of Madurai Medical College officials, including former Dean J. Shangumani, and the college's Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Institute of Microbiology, to test this kit. Later, the college formed an ethical clearance board to approve the proposal.

As many as 200 swab samples from COVID-19 positive people were taken to judge the performance of the kit.

"We were provided 3 ml from the sample while another 3 ml were given for the RT-PCR test. Both the kits showed similar results," he explained.

Also Read: India To Soon Roll Out World's First DNA Vaccine For COVID-19: PM Modi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Madurai Kamaraj University 
COVID-19 Test Kits 
Fastest COVID Test 
COVID19 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X