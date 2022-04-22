UAE's First! Indian Doctor Performs Rare Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant In Abu Dhabi

An Indian doctor based in Abu Dhabi named Dr Zainul Aabideen performed a rare paediatric bone marrow transplant. Such a procedure has been performed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time on a five-year-old girl hailing from Uganda.

The girl suffered from 'Sickle Cell Disease', which causes haemoglobin abnormality found in red blood cells. As the name suggests, the cells become sickle-shaped and lead to complications such as swelling in the hands and feet, anaemia, and acute chest syndrome. Sometimes, it can even lead to a stroke.

Transplant Only Curative Option

According to The Indian Express, Dr Aabideen heads the Department of Paediatric Hematology and Oncology at the Burjeel Medical City located in Abu Dhabi. He performed the procedure in the multi-speciality hospital's Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. Originally from Kerala, he completed his MBBS from Calicut University and got his post-graduate degree from the University of Mumbai. Soon after, he went to the United Kingdom to undertake training in Paediatric Oncology and Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant.

Paediatric patients in the UAE had to travel to countries like the United States, United Kingdom, India and other European countries to get the allogeneic stem cell bone marrow transplant done. The medical facility aims to expand bone marrow transplant services across Abu Dhabi and make them readily available to both adults and children.

Girl's Treatment

Since birth, the young Ugandan girl has been suffering from the above-mentioned genetic disorder. As it was a dangerous condition, Dr Aabideen felt that bone marrow transplantation was the way ahead. "Before this procedure, the patient suffered a lot. He told the news publication that the entire care team at the hospital and the child's parents are delighted that the transplant will relieve this pain in her life," he told the news publication.

The patient's 10-year-old sister donated her bone marrow for the procedure. Not only that, she has responded well to the treatment and will be discharged after five weeks The young girl will be free from all the pain she suffered earlier.

