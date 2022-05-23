India Will Witness Highest Cardiac Deaths Globally By 2030, Warns Noted Cardiologist 

India will have the notorious distinction of recording the highest number of cardiac deaths by 2030 globally, renowned cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath has warned.

While addressing the 'HAL Medicon 2022', the National Conference for doctors of HAL on the theme 'Ensuring Healthy Workforce', the doctor said that out of the total, virtually every fourth death will occur due to Cardiovascular Disease (CVD).



Dr Manjunath, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research director, called for a holistic, integrated approach to counter the menace. This included stress management and teaching healthy lifestyle habits, The New Indian Express reported.



"Heart problems are growing among the young and middle-aged population, which is alarming," he said.

The two-day conference, inaugurated by HAL CMD R Madhavan and concluded on May 22, enabled HAL doctors to regroup, exchange ideas and get exposed to in-depth research.

Heart Diseases On Rise

Dr Manjunath's statements align with various studies that have pointed out that deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac diseases are rising, particularly among youth, Mint reported.

As per the Indian Heart Association, heart diseases strike Indians earlier than other demographics, often without warning.



Few studies have shown that Indians suffer from heart ailments at least 10 years before people in the West. This has been attributed to sedentary lifestyles, diabetes, increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking and hypertension.

Role Of COVID In Heart Diseases

Several studies have shown that coronavirus can enter the heart and infect the heart's inner lining, leading to a heart attack. The syndrome is called myocarditis.



Many cases have been reported in the past two years, where the patient suffered a stroke soon after the initial recovery from COVID-19.



A study published in The Lancet journal had also noted that the risk of heart attack and stroke is increased three-fold in the first two weeks following COVID-19.

