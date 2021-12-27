India To Soon Roll Out World's First DNA Vaccine For COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world's first DNA vaccine against the COVID-19 will soon be available for the vaccination drive.

The world's first DNA vaccine and the nasal vaccine against COVID-19 will soon start in the country, PM Modi said during his address to the nation on Saturday, December 25.



Produced by pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, the DNA vaccine had received Emergency Use Authorisation to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D (the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine) in August.

Painless Vaccine Delivery

The DNA vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator called "PharmaJet", unlike the traditional syringes. A needle-free applicator ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery, leading to a significant reduction in any considerable side effects, Mint reported.

Zydus Cadila has received an order to provide one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Government of India at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST.

The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be innoculated 28 days apart.

Vaccination For Children

PM Modi also announced three other major decisions, including the start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from January 3, 2022. He added that the government will start booster vaccine doses for healthcare and frontline workers beginning January 10 next year. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities will have the option of taking a precaution dose on the advice of their doctor.

PM Modi further said that the COVID-19 still exists in India and the scientists of the country need to keep a close watch on Omicron.



According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 578.

Also Read: Myanmar: More Than 30 Civilians Including Children Killed And Burned In Kayah State





