India Records Significant Spike In Dengue Cases, Here's Why October Might Be Most Vulnerable Month

While Delhi and numerous other Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, have reported a sudden increase in dengue cases in the past few days, official government data showed that the number of cases of dengue had recorded a significant increase in the past few years.

Uttar Pradesh (29750), Punjab (23389) and Rajasthan (20749) reported the most dengue cases back in 2021 among all the other states. Meanwhile, the national capital also reported a significantly increased number of cases at 13089 last year. Approximately 1.93 lakh dengue cases were reported in the end from all across the nation in 2021, reported News18.

The official statistics revealed that during 2020, India had witnessed a remarkably lower number of 44,585 cases, probably amid the COVID-related restrictions in numerous areas of India, as against 1.57 lakh cases in 2019.

In 2022, a higher number of dengue cases have been reported so far from Delhi and numerous other cities in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, UP has registered more than 2,200 dengue cases so far, with Lucknow alone reporting more than 300 cases.

Simultaneously, the national capital has also reported nearly 1000 cases.

Here's Why October Might Be Most Vulnerable Month

As per officials, October might be the most vulnerable month out of the entire year for the spread of dengue in Delhi, and recent spells of rain have only counted to the problems. Lately, the Kejriwal-led state government asked hospitals to reserve 10-15 per cent of beds for patients with vector-borne diseases.

Government statistics also revealed that 346 deaths were reported all over India due to dengue during 2021 as against just 56 deaths in 2020 and 166 deaths during 2019.

The centre intervenes whenever there is a premature spike in dengue cases. Reports stated that the Union Health Ministry sent a six-member team to Uttar Pradesh recently to collaborate with the state authorities in taking public health measures for dengue management in the districts of Firozabad, Agra and Etawah.

The National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) is the nodal agency under the umbrella of the National Health Mission for Vector Borne Diseases (including dengue) prevention and control in the country.

