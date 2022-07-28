India Recorded Highest Dengue Cases, Deaths In 2021 Since 2015 As UP Tops Tally With Most Infections

More than 1.93 lakh dengue cases were reported in India in 2021, over four times the cases in 2020 and the highest since 2015. Simultaneously, dengue claimed 346 lives across the country in the last year, which is more than five times that of 2020 and the highest since 2015, official data analysed by CNN-News18 reported.

States With The Highest Casualties

According to the statistics from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), states like Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were responsible for almost 40 per cent of the total cases also 50 per cent of the deaths last year. Combined with Madhya Pradesh and Delhi's total tally, the five states were responsible for over 53 per cent of cases and more than 60 per cent of deaths.

The data also revealed that Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases last year, with 29,750. Meanwhile, the state of Rajasthan recorded the most deaths, with 96.

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest dengue cases in six years, which is nearly double its previous highest record. The last highest for the Yogi-led state was in 2016, when it reported 15,033 dengue cases.

The national capital also reported one of its worst dengue seasons since 2015, when it reported 60 deaths and 15,867 cases.

Looking At Statistics In-Depth

From 2016 to 2020, the cases stayed under 10,000, and the deaths reported went down significantly. Between 2016 and 2017, 10 deaths were recorded yearly; the following year, there were just four deaths. During 2019 and 2020, the national capital reported zero deaths due to dengue. However, come 2021, the city saw 23 deaths and 13,089 dengue cases.

During the pandemic-strick 2020, India reported a significantly low number of dengue cases and deaths. The cases reported during the first year of the COVID pandemic were below 45,000, and casualties were also in two digits all over the nation. During 2017 and 2020, deaths due to dengue were constantly going down. From 2015 to 2021, a minimum of 1,530 individuals died in India due to dengue, while more than nine lakh were infected with it.

Meanwhile, until May 31 2021, the country reported only 6,837 dengue cases. In 2022, the number had crossed the 10,000-mark already by May end. An upsurge in dengue cases was recorded each year between July and November. Three dengue deaths have been reported in India, one each in Puducherry, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Back in 2021, this number was just two until May 31.

