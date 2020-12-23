Health

COVID-19 Deaths Largely Due To Patients Reporting Late At Hospital: Government

As per latest data, the country's deaths per million population due to Covid-19 stands at 106. On the other hand, the global figures show that 216 patients are dying of Covid-19 per million population in comparison.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Dec 2020 2:50 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: ANI Portal

Government experts have said that fewer patients are dying in India due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) compared to other countries, and deaths happen mainly because patients are reaching hospital late.

As per the latest data, the country's deaths per million population due to COVID-19 stands at 106. On the other hand, the global figures show that 216 patients are dying of COVID-19 per million population.

In a media briefing, Dr VK Paul said that the deaths are low in number. The analysis shows that most of the positive cases come to the hospital late when their condition has fairly deteriorated.

He further added that it is important to get tested and seek medical aid in time to avoid complications. The disease trajectory in India has constantly been declining, both in the number of new deaths and new cases reported daily.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, said that in India, the total number of cases stands at 7,300 cases per million population currently and global figures show 9,600 cases getting reported per million population, Hindustan Times reported.

According to Bhushan, it shows that the country has managed to control the disease quite well.

On Monday, India had reported less than 20,000 new cases after almost 173 days. The health ministry attributed the steady decline in numbers and deaths to sustained efforts on the ground level both from the central and state governments.

A senior health ministry official said that the experts' team were sent to states that were reporting a higher caseload to assist governments in managing the condition on the ground.
The official further added that all the necessary steps have worked in bringing the overall numbers down.
The health official also remarked that there is absolutely no reason for people to drop their guards as there have already been multiple disease waves. As per the official, the surveillance and other measures will continue with people observing COVID-appropriate behaviour, which is an absolute necessity in curtailing the transmission rate.

Also Read: Air Pollution Killed 17 Lakh Indians In 2019: Study

