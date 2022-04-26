All section
Over 17 Lakh People Became HIV+ In India In Last 10 Years: RTI Reply

Image Credits: Hindustan Times (Representational) 

26 April 2022

The query was filed by a Madhya Pradesh-based activist named Chandra Shekhar Gaur, to which a government body called National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) sent its response with the appropriate data.

The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) replied to a Right to Information (RTI) query stating that over 17 lakh people in India contracted AIDS in the last ten years. A significant reason behind it has been indulging in unprotected sexual intercourse. An activist made the inquiry from Madhya Pradesh named Chandra Shekhar Gaur.

While the number is alarming, there is a silver lining as well. The number of people becoming HIV+ reduced in recent years. Between 2011-and 2012, 2.4 lakh people contracted it because of unsafe intercourse, whereas the casualties declined to 85,268 between 2020 and 2021.

RTI Query Giving The Data

The query's reply consisted of information on the states with a high incidence of HIV cases. The Hindu reports that Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest HIV transmissions at 3,18,814. This was followed by Maharashtra (2,84,577), Karnataka (2,12,982), Tamil Nadu (1,16,536), Uttar Pradesh (1,10,911) and Gujarat (87,440). All states and Union Territories witnessed a steady decline in the cases.

The data also looked into the major causes behind contracting the condition. While unprotected sex is a prominent reason, 15782 people became HIV positive through blood and blood products from 2011 to 2021. Additionally, antibody testing data from 18 months state that 4423 got the disease due to mother to child transmission. As of 2020, 23,18,737 people in India live with HIV; 81,430 are children.

About HIV AIDS

As defined by the World Health Organisation, the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) directly attacks an individual's immune system. Weakening a person's defence system makes them incapable of fighting through many infections, however minor they may be. A severe form of HIV is AIDS, an abbreviation for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

Unfortunately, HIV AIDS has no particular treatment, and however, it can be prevented with good medical care. Satish Koul, Fortis Memorial Research Institute's Internal Director, told the news publication, "India has an excellent network of NACO, a Government of India organisation, responsible for managing HIV patients right from their diagnosis.

Despite the decline, medical experts are predicting a rise in HIV incidences. Due to COVID-19, the lockdown in the last two years decreased the virus detection, resulting in lesser cases being reported. With the deadly virus gradually waning, the number of HIV patients can witness an unprecedented rise. In light of this, doctors around the country suggest beginning treatment as soon as it is detected.

