Cipla Celebrates World COPD Day By Launching India's First Portable Spirometer

India,  17 Nov 2021 9:54 AM GMT

The launch of India's first portable and wireless spirometer by pharma major Cipla is aimed at an early diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and asthma.

One of the major drug companies in India, Cipla, announced the launch of Spirofy. It is India's first pneumotach based portable, wireless Spirometer. With the device's launch, the company aims at early detection of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and Asthma. Cipla envisions strengthening its position as a Lung leader in the market and completely revolutionizing the diagnosis for Obstructive Airway Disease (OAD). The launch is a part of the #LungAttack campaign by the company that endeavours to increase awareness about pulmonary disorders.

Superior Quality, Real-Time Results

The official statement by Cipla defined Spirofy as a wireless device with a strong battery backup that enables its use in outdoor locations and remote areas that have power shortages. The advanced technology embedded in the devices ensures superior quality results and patient safety while using bacterial, viral filters. The company was able to develop the device after in-depth research of five years. The Spirometer can generate results in real-time, which could be printed using a portable wireless thermal printer instantly, or a pdf version of the report could be viewed on one's mobile phone.

Umang Vohra, the MD and CEO of Cipla Limited, said at the launch event, "Cipla has been steadfastly focused on addressing the world's growing respiratory disease burden, and with this launch, we see ourselves steadily advancing to combat chronic respiratory ailments like COPD. The Spirofy launch aims to help doctors across the country improve patients' lives through accurate and affordable diagnosis", LiveMint reported.

10% Rise In Revenue

Cipla recorded a net profit of ₹711 crores on a 10% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,520 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The net profit grew 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The global pharmaceutical company has a significant market share in India, South Africa and North America. It makes medicines for respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments.

