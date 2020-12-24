Gujarat: Govt Issues Advisory On New Fungal Infection Amid COVID Scare

The health department in the state of Gujarat issued an advisory notice to several doctors and health officials about a new fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' which was found in several COVID-19 patients in the state.

COVID patients in Ahmedabad and Rajkot were found to have been infected with mucormycosis which is primarily caused by a large group of molds known as 'mucormycetes'.

The fungal infection is said to have an overall 'mortality rate of 50 percent' and is said to infect people with a weak immune system and who have other on-going illnesses.

The infection predominantly affects the lungs after the inhalation of fungal spores from the air. The entry of the fungus could also happen through the skin due to the presence of a cut, burn, or any other type of injury. "It can also occur in any other part of the body," said the advisory as per the report in NewsBytes.



According to the advisory body, people who are at a greater risk of contracting the infection include those with diabetes or cancer, people who have undergone organ transplants and stem cell transplants, and those who have an excess of iron content in the body.



"Mucormycosis cannot spread between people or between people and animals. People get mucormycosis through contact with fungal spores in the environment," said the health department as reported in Newsbytes.

Though the infection isn't communicable, the health department enlisted various preventive measures, some of which include wearing the N95 mask, shoes, long pants, and cleaning skin injuries with water.

Up until last week, a total of 44 cases of mucormycosis were reported, including close to 19 cases of patients who recovered from the coronavirus. Due to this new fungal infection, two deaths were reported in Rajkot on Monday. Also, Delhi reported 12 cases of mucormycosis until last week.

Also Read: Vaccines Will Be Effective Against New Strain Of COVID-19: Experts