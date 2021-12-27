All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No End To Pandemic? Experts Suspect Emergence Of Delmicron Variant

Image Credit: Unsplash, Unsplash

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

No End To Pandemic? Experts Suspect Emergence Of Delmicron Variant

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  27 Dec 2021 1:16 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The symptoms of the Delmicron variant are like the symptoms caused by previous variants: persistent cough, loss of smell and taste, high fever, headache and runny nose, amongst others.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The predominant strain of Covid 19 in countries has been changing rapidly in the past few months. From the Delta variant causing a widespread increase in cases across the United States and other countries to Omicron currently being the predominant strain of most countries in the West and Europe. There has been a consistent surge in cases of the Covid 19 pandemic, and the world is witnessing the emergence of yet another mutation of Covid 19, Delmicron.

What Is Delmicron?

'Delmicron' is made from the Delta and the Omicron variants of COVID 19. As the Omicron variant sweeps populations of Europe and the US, there's a rising suspicion that the coronavirus has yet again mutated into what scientists call the Delmicron Variant, which is purely a consequence of most of the world suffering from high infection rates of both the delta and omicron variants of Covid-19. Delmicron is the double variant of Covid 19, which comprises a combination of twin spikes of the Delta and Omicron variants.

As countries like the United Kingdom continue reporting over 1 lakh cases daily, it is rather evident that the virus is more infectious than its predecessors. Scientists suggest that people with compromised immune systems, areas with low vaccination rates and countries with a high population of people over 65 are at a higher risk of contracting the infection. The Delmicron variant has been suspected of being found in the UK, US, India, and Europe.

Symptoms And Global Response

The symptoms of the Delmicron variant are like the symptoms caused by previous variants: persistent cough, loss of smell and taste, high fever, headache and runny nose, to name a few. In the advent of the current health crisis, countries are ramping up vaccine production and emphasizing the importance of booster shots to ensure the safety of their citizens.

Also Read: How Communal Violence Incidents Puts India's Diversity Under Threat?


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Delmicron 
COVID-19 
health 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X