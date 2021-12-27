No End To Pandemic? Experts Suspect Emergence Of Delmicron Variant

The predominant strain of Covid 19 in countries has been changing rapidly in the past few months. From the Delta variant causing a widespread increase in cases across the United States and other countries to Omicron currently being the predominant strain of most countries in the West and Europe. There has been a consistent surge in cases of the Covid 19 pandemic, and the world is witnessing the emergence of yet another mutation of Covid 19, Delmicron.

What Is Delmicron?

'Delmicron' is made from the Delta and the Omicron variants of COVID 19. As the Omicron variant sweeps populations of Europe and the US, there's a rising suspicion that the coronavirus has yet again mutated into what scientists call the Delmicron Variant, which is purely a consequence of most of the world suffering from high infection rates of both the delta and omicron variants of Covid-19. Delmicron is the double variant of Covid 19, which comprises a combination of twin spikes of the Delta and Omicron variants.

As countries like the United Kingdom continue reporting over 1 lakh cases daily, it is rather evident that the virus is more infectious than its predecessors. Scientists suggest that people with compromised immune systems, areas with low vaccination rates and countries with a high population of people over 65 are at a higher risk of contracting the infection. The Delmicron variant has been suspected of being found in the UK, US, India, and Europe.

Symptoms And Global Response

The symptoms of the Delmicron variant are like the symptoms caused by previous variants: persistent cough, loss of smell and taste, high fever, headache and runny nose, to name a few. In the advent of the current health crisis, countries are ramping up vaccine production and emphasizing the importance of booster shots to ensure the safety of their citizens.

