Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government

The High Court, on July 6, directed the Delhi government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins for girl students in government-aided schools under its Kishori Yojana scheme.

The government counsel told the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subaramonium Prasad that as a provisional arrangement, the heads of all government schools, the Deputy Director of Education, and other officers had been sensitised and authorised to purchase sanitary napkins from the government e-markets to ensure the distribution to each girl student enrolled in classes 6 to 12 from July, reported the Indian Express.

Response To PIL

The submission was made in reply to public interest litigation (PIL) seeking restoration of the service to the students of government schools. Social Jurist, a group of practising lawyers and social activists in the PIL filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal in May, had submitted that since January 2021, the government had stopped the supply of sanitary napkins at schools because of which the girls are facing difficulties.



Earlier, the government informed the HC that it had floated a fresh tender to procure sanitary napkins. The court was told on Wednesday, July 6, that efforts are on to conclude the process for the consistent supply of sanitary napkins to the schools.



In a written response, the Directorate of Education said that the e-tender is at the advanced stage as technical bids have been opened. The government said, "A total of seven bidders have participated, and evaluation of technical bids of all bidders is underway. The financial bids will be opened immediately after evaluation of technical bids."

