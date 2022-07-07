All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government

Image Credit- India Today, Unsplash

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  7 July 2022 11:28 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Social Jurist had submitted that since January 2021, the government had stopped the supply of sanitary napkins at schools, because of which the girls are facing difficulties.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The High Court, on July 6, directed the Delhi government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins for girl students in government-aided schools under its Kishori Yojana scheme.

The government counsel told the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subaramonium Prasad that as a provisional arrangement, the heads of all government schools, the Deputy Director of Education, and other officers had been sensitised and authorised to purchase sanitary napkins from the government e-markets to ensure the distribution to each girl student enrolled in classes 6 to 12 from July, reported the Indian Express.

Response To PIL

The submission was made in reply to public interest litigation (PIL) seeking restoration of the service to the students of government schools. Social Jurist, a group of practising lawyers and social activists in the PIL filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal in May, had submitted that since January 2021, the government had stopped the supply of sanitary napkins at schools because of which the girls are facing difficulties.

Earlier, the government informed the HC that it had floated a fresh tender to procure sanitary napkins. The court was told on Wednesday, July 6, that efforts are on to conclude the process for the consistent supply of sanitary napkins to the schools.

In a written response, the Directorate of Education said that the e-tender is at the advanced stage as technical bids have been opened. The government said, "A total of seven bidders have participated, and evaluation of technical bids of all bidders is underway. The financial bids will be opened immediately after evaluation of technical bids."

Also Read: Google Announces 'Startup School India' To Help 10,000 Startups In Tier 2 & 3 Cities

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sanitary Napkins 
Delhi Government 
Delhi Schools 
Kishori Yojana 

Must Reads

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government
Bihar Teacher Returns 33-Month Salary Of Rs 24 Lakh, Says Teaching In College Is Like 'Academic Death'
Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X