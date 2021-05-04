Andhra Pradesh: Eight Die In Government Hospital, Families Allege Oxygen Shortage

As many as eight COVID-19 patients reportedly died at Hindupur government hospital, Andhra Pradesh due to the shortage of oxygen supply in the early hours of yesterday, May 3. Sources said that the oxygen supply on ventilators and oxygen masks of the patients began to dip at around 5:10 am, alarming the patients.

Indifferent attitude of the hospital staff

The attendees of the patients claimed that after informing the hospital staff of the situation, they threw 'an indifferent attitude' which irked the attendees who broke the windows and rushed to the patients' beds with oxygen cylinders that were kept on the hospital premises.

However, the patients had reportedly died before the attendees could administer the oxygen.

Protest on hospital premises

Angered by the alleged hospital negligence, the attendees ransacked the hospital furniture and staged a protest on its premises with the help of opposition party supporters.

The situation soon got out of hand and was brought to control by police who asked the protesters to leave the premises. Additional police forces were deployed to prevent any further incidents.

Patients died due to serious condition

According to GGH Superintendent Dr Diwakar, all the patients were in a serious condition when brought to the hospital. The patients had low oxygen saturation levels and suffered from co-morbidities that caused their death, he explained. However, he admitted that there was a problem regarding the oxygen supply for around 10 minutes, but cylinders kept on standby were used as an alternative arrangement.

"We thought that the existing stock would last till Monday 9 am. But due to an increase in consumption, oxygen stock had fast depleted. We supplied oxygen to the patients through an alternative arrangement," he maintained, reported The Indian Express.

A similar incident had occurred in Anantapur government hospital where two patients had reportedly died due to oxygen shortage.

