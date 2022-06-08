All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Embracing Technology! Drones Will Soon Deliver Medicines, Blood To Hospitals In Kozhikode

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Embracing Technology! Drones Will Soon Deliver Medicines, Blood To Hospitals In Kozhikode

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kerala,  8 Jun 2022 10:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Joining forces with Skye Air Mobility, Aster DM Healthcare will now conduct deliveries of medicines and diagnostic samples to hospitals via drones.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

New Delhi-based drone technology logistics firm, Skye Air Mobility, has partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and initiated delivery trials for essential medicines and diagnostic samples in Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to a release by Skye Air, after the five days of beyond the visual line of sight, or BVLOS, trials, the partnership has a target of approximately 50 flights, each carrying medicines and blood samples for the Aster MIMS Hospital.

Faster Deliveries

The CEO of Skye Air, Ankit Kumar, said these trials aim to "demonstrate a faster supply chain for sample collection" by the effective use of drone technology. The cost-effectiveness and the "reduction in delivery time" is a bonus for the technology, as reported by Money Control.

He added that it would, therefore, act as an example of how aerial systems, which are entirely unmanned, could help hospital chains, like Aster MIMS, to serve their patients better.

He said that it would also improve "opportunities for network improvements that generate efficiencies", which would help in overall growth. This would be a trial, which would result in "commercial rollouts" in different cities for different healthcare providers across the country.

The deliveries would happen in a certain process, with a Skye Air professional loading the diagnostic sample in a temperature-controlled box, which would then be loaded onto the drone. The drone pilots would then direct the drone through a fixed route to a pre-decided destination.

Agreement For Delivery Trials

The agreement states that, for now, the medicinal products and supplies would be delivered using Skye Air's Ship One drones from the Kozhikode-based Aster MIMS Hospital to the Areekode Aster Mother Hospital, which is at an approximately 30-kilometre distance. The statement also said that the two companies have planned to expand the project across Kerala in the future.

In the first phase of the project, a connection was established between Aster MIMS Calicut and Aster Mother Hospital in Areekode in the Malappuram district, according to a statement by Farhan Yasin, Aster's Cluster Regional Director for Kerala and Oman. He added that if it turns out to be successful, "our drones will be able to reach every home in our state in case of an emergency and execute such transfers effortlessly," as reported by The Economic Times.

Earlier, Skye Air and Aster DM Healthcare had also undertaken a seven-day trial with the same aim of delivering medicines and diagnostic samples in Bengaluru.

Also Read: 'First Time In History': Cancer Vanishes From Every Patient During US's Experimental Drug Trial

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kozhikode 
Hospital 
Drone Delivery 

Must Reads

No More Illegal Coke Oven Factories Operating In Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma
Over 13,000 HIV/AIDS Patients In Limbo As Manipur Runs Out Of Antiretroviral Therapy Drugs
From 1861 To 2018: Looking Back At India's Struggle To Repeal Section 377 That Allows Living And Loving Freely
No, This Video Of People Driving Over The Indian Flag Is Not From Tamil Nadu! Viral Video Shows Incident From Karachi, Pakistan
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X