Serving Humanity! Kerala Doctor Heads To War-Torn Ukraine On A Mission To Treat Refugees

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Pixabay

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Serving Humanity! Kerala Doctor Heads To War-Torn Ukraine On A Mission To Treat Refugees

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

Kerala,  26 April 2022 1:33 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The crew of doctors headed by Dr SS Santhosh Kumar will be dispatched to provide medical help to the gateway city, which has experienced an inflow of migrants and other displaced individuals.

Dr SS Santhosh Kumar, an orthopaedic professor, is headed to war-torn Ukraine on a humanitarian expedition. Kumar will be the mission director of a team delivering medical aid through Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

The team comprises seasoned individuals who have worked in war zones. Kumar is currently the vice-president of MSF in South Asia and will be in Ukraine for three months.

Medical Treatment Mission Execution

The doctor will fly to the Polish capital of Warsaw via Dubai on Tuesday and then to the border city of Krakow, which will serve as MSF's centre. The crew of nine people from the United States, Italy, Canada, and Kenya will travel by car to Lviv, a Ukrainian city about 70 kilometres from the Polish border.

The team will be dispatched to provide medical help to the gateway city, which has experienced an inflow of migrants and other displaced individuals.

Dr Kumar said, "There are a lot of people staying in Lviv. Our task is to augment the medical system, which has either failed or overwhelmed. We will establish mobile clinics, take over functional health centres and attend to pregnancy emergencies, quoted The New India Express.

Who Is Dr SS Santhosh Kumar?

Dr Kumar, the South Asian vice president of Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres - MSF), has participated in similar missions in troubled parts of nations such as Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq during the previous two decades, as reported by Deccan Herald.

Kumar has been to 45 countries to provide aid and medical care, including Somalia, Sudan, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Haiti, Bosnia, Chad, and Congo.

He was instrumental in the fight against Covid in Kerala, particularly in establishing medical facilities in Kasargod and training Covid brigade volunteers. He had also supported physicians in Mumbai in containing the Covid outbreak.

Also Read: Meet Architect Tejas Sidnal, Who Recovers Carbon Black From Air Pollution To Build Climate Friendly-Tiles

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Dr SS Santhosh Kumar 
Ukraine War 
Russia-Ukraine Conflict 
Refugees 

