Serving Humanity! Kerala Doctor Heads To War-Torn Ukraine On A Mission To Treat Refugees

Dr SS Santhosh Kumar, an orthopaedic professor, is headed to war-torn Ukraine on a humanitarian expedition. Kumar will be the mission director of a team delivering medical aid through Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

The team comprises seasoned individuals who have worked in war zones. Kumar is currently the vice-president of MSF in South Asia and will be in Ukraine for three months.

Medical Treatment Mission Execution

The doctor will fly to the Polish capital of Warsaw via Dubai on Tuesday and then to the border city of Krakow, which will serve as MSF's centre. The crew of nine people from the United States, Italy, Canada, and Kenya will travel by car to Lviv, a Ukrainian city about 70 kilometres from the Polish border.

The team will be dispatched to provide medical help to the gateway city, which has experienced an inflow of migrants and other displaced individuals.

Dr Kumar said, "There are a lot of people staying in Lviv. Our task is to augment the medical system, which has either failed or overwhelmed. We will establish mobile clinics, take over functional health centres and attend to pregnancy emergencies, quoted The New India Express.

Who Is Dr SS Santhosh Kumar?

Dr Kumar, the South Asian vice president of Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres - MSF), has participated in similar missions in troubled parts of nations such as Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq during the previous two decades, as reported by Deccan Herald.

Kumar has been to 45 countries to provide aid and medical care, including Somalia, Sudan, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Haiti, Bosnia, Chad, and Congo.

He was instrumental in the fight against Covid in Kerala, particularly in establishing medical facilities in Kasargod and training Covid brigade volunteers. He had also supported physicians in Mumbai in containing the Covid outbreak.

