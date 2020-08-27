Delhi Records August's Highest Single-Day Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Govt To Double Testing

The national capital on Wednesday, August 26, recorded city's highest single-day spike of COVID-19 this month so far with 1,693 fresh cases. With this, the total coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed 1.65 lakh, of which, over 1.48 lakh have recovered and 4,347 have succumbed to the virus. As many as 17 deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

The nearly 7,000 cases are also Delhi's highest single-day spike in the last 45 days. On July 11, as many as 1,781 cases were reported. Delhi, which was once the worst-affected in the country, had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23.

Amid the "marginal increase" in COVID-19 cases in Delhi in the past few days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that testing rates in the city would be doubled to around 40,000 per day as a precautionary measure.

He added that his government's primary strategy to contain the outbreak, by testing and isolating, had not changed, and that the situation in the city is "fully under control".

"I urge people to keep getting tested. People think they don't have major symptoms so no need to test... please do not do that. Please get tested. If you have Covid, get isolated at home till you're cured. So, please keep getting tested," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Speaking about the availability of beds in the city, the CM added, "We have 14,130 hospital beds, of which 10,500 are vacant. Only 3,700 beds are occupied as of this morning."

He added that only 2,900 beds were occupied by Delhi residents and the rest were given to people from other states and travellers returning to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi had also become the first state or Union Territory in the country to cross 90 per cent recovery rate.