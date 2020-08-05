'Delhi Model For COVID-19 Management Recognised Globally': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's approach to tackle COVID-19 has earned global appreciation for its management, after becoming one of the worst-hit states and recording the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-Kil on Tuesday praised the Delhi Model of managing the pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude towards Kil's words of appreciation and recognition.

In a video message, Bong-Kil lauded the state authorities for their work in the fight against the deadly virus and flattening its curve, especially when it was witnessing an alarming rise of COVID-19 cases and consequential deaths a month back.

"Actually, the Korean model is 3T - Test, Trace and Treat. Delhi Model is Test and Home Quarantine, and it is a very effective and wise measure which has been made in India's and particularly Delhi's situation. I am very happy and I would like to congratulate the Delhi government that they accomplished this achievement," Kil's message.

The state is at the 14th position in terms of reporting active cases. Earlier this week, Kejriwal had urged people to not become complacent and 'keep working hard to ensure that the downward trend continues'.

On August 3, the state recorded the lowest COVID deaths since June, with less than 1,000 cases, and has been recording the same ever since.

As per the last 24- hours update, Delhi recorded 674 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1.39 lakh, while the death toll from the disease came down to 12, the lowest number of fatalities reported in a day. Over 900 people recuperated from the infection, with a total of 1,25,226 recoveries.

