Centre Dismisses COVID-19 Vaccines' Multiple Side Effects Reports, Calles It 'Erroneous Information'

The Union Health Ministry said on January 17 that media reports asserting that officials from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have acknowledged various side effects from COVID-19 vaccines are false and inaccurate.

A media report cited a response to an RTI request, which stated that CDSCO, the agency responsible for regulating drugs in the country, and ICMR, had acknowledged the existence of various side effects from COVID-19 vaccines as well as multiple ramifications resulting from the vaccines. In reference to the report, the ministry said, "It is clarified that the news report is ill-informed and provides erroneous information."

ICMR Provides A List Of Advantages & Disadvantages

The ministry said in response to an RTI request that ICMR had just provided a list of the advantages and disadvantages of COVID-19 vaccines through reputable websites of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the health ministry, where compiled global evidence on various COVID-19 vaccines are available.

The statement added that similar to other vaccines, individuals who receive different COVID-19 vaccines may experience mild symptoms such as tenderness, pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, discomfort, fever, chills, and joint pain. However, in rare cases, some individuals may experience severe adverse events depending on certain pre-existing conditions, as reported by NDTV.

Benefits Outweigh The Risks

Global research studies have proved that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the potential risks of side effects. The vaccines have undergone rigorous testing and are safe and effective in preventing deaths and hospitalisation due to COVID-19. Regulatory bodies such as WHO and the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) have approved the vaccines for emergency use.

In India, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has regularly reviewed the benefits and side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the country and has supported the abovementioned findings.

In addition, the CDSCO stated in their response to the RTI that a list of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the National Drugs Controller General can be found on the website cdsco.gov.in. The CDSCO also mentioned that they do not possess any other information on the matter.

Also Read: ICMR Releases Fresh Guidelines, Measures As India Records 150% Increase In Diabetes Cases