Health

Unhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 17 March 2020 12:37 PM GMT
Unhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

Image Credits: Ankit Gupta/Twitter

A Twitter user, Ankit Gupta, shared images of stained sinks and a stray cat at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital.

With the entire world on a war footing with the spread of the novel coronavirus, the need to maintain hygiene cannot be stressed enough. However, the conditions of the quarantine facilities in various parts of India tell a different tale.

Several people took to social media to share the horrific conditions of the healthcare facilities in the nation.

On Monday, March 16, Navya Dua, who had recently returned to India from Spain, took to Twitter to share the pathetic conditions of a quarantine facility in Dwarka. She had landed at Delhi Airport on 16 March from Spain, after which she was subjected to the 14-day quarantine at a government facility in Dwarka's police training school.

Sharing a video of the facility, Dua said, "I won't say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitized* accommodation."

Dua further said that for over 40 people, only three washrooms and five large bedrooms were provided.

"They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. Guys this is a A MAJOR CONCERN. this way India cannot contain coronavirus only will get more cases," she said in the tweet.

Another Twitter user shared an image of a filthy bathroom and narrated the ordeal of her daughter, who had landed from Spain, and was taken to an isolation centre in Narela.

"These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic," a Twitter user Ankit Gupta said.

He also shared images of stained sinks and a stray cat at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

In a series of tweets, another user @bali_sneha shared her 12-hour 'unpleasant experience' after landing in Bengaluru from France at 11.40 pm on March 14.

From the airport, she was taken to a quarantine unit in Devenahalli. "The hospital is in shambles, no water, no bathroom," she said in the tweet.

"The wards stink of urine. We were detained without any clarity, we are aware the entire time, walking outside the hospital. No food has been provided, no officials are here at 7.09 am. Nobody is taking responsibility," she added in another tweet.

"This is the quarantine state. people are sick due to lack of sleep, lack of provision to go to the bathroom, no proper food for the last 9 hours , the last meal I had was in the flight," she said. However, her tweets were later deleted.

Also Read: Google, Microsoft Launch Live Tracker, Symptoms Testing Websites For Coronavirus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Coronavirus Outbreak: Most Airlines Could Go Bankrupt By May Without Government Action

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Most Airlines Could Go Bankrupt By May Without Government Action

Fact Check: Viral Video Alleging Police Crackdown On Suspected COVID-19 Patients Dates Back To September

Fact CheckFact Check: Viral Video Alleging Police Crackdown On Suspected COVID-19 Patients Dates Back To September'19

Rs 2,000 Crore Found Missing From Cafe Coffee Day Accounts After Founder

NewsRs 2,000 Crore Found Missing From Cafe Coffee Day Accounts After Founder's Death

Kerala: Fans Throng Kochi Airport To Welcome

NewsKerala: Fans Throng Kochi Airport To Welcome 'Misogynist' Big Boss Contestant Rajith Kumar Amid Coronavirus Scare; 79 Booked

Unhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

HealthUnhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

Indian Banks Have Lost Rs 6,60,000 Crore To Bad Loans Since Modi Govt Came To Power

NewsIndian Banks Have Lost Rs 6,60,000 Crore To Bad Loans Since Modi Govt Came To Power