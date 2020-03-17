Unhygienic Beds, Stinky Wards, Reckless Staff: Indians Share Ordeal At Coronavirus Isolation Wards

With the entire world on a war footing with the spread of the novel coronavirus, the need to maintain hygiene cannot be stressed enough. However, the conditions of the quarantine facilities in various parts of India tell a different tale.

Several people took to social media to share the horrific conditions of the healthcare facilities in the nation. On Monday, March 16, Navya Dua, who had recently returned to India from Spain, took to Twitter to share the pathetic conditions of a quarantine facility in Dwarka. She had landed at Delhi Airport on 16 March from Spain, after which she was subjected to the 14-day quarantine at a government facility in Dwarka's police training school. Sharing a video of the facility, Dua said, "I won't say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitized* accommodation."

Dua further said that for over 40 people, only three washrooms and five large bedrooms were provided.

"They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. Guys this is a A MAJOR CONCERN. this way India cannot contain coronavirus only will get more cases," she said in the tweet.

Another Twitter user shared an image of a filthy bathroom and narrated the ordeal of her daughter, who had landed from Spain, and was taken to an isolation centre in Narela.

Then they loaded them all in a bus with no help for heavy luggage and around 3 they reached The isolation centre in Narela. No lift so she had to carry her suitcases up 3 floor. To reach a room which is horrible. Not fit for humans or animals.

"These bad conditions with poor sanitation, reckless staff attitude will not help contain the pandemic," a Twitter user Ankit Gupta said.

He also shared images of stained sinks and a stray cat at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

