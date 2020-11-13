Lockdown Imposed In Former Global COVID Hotspots As Cases Surge Again

The COVID-19 pandemic started from Wuhan, China and subsequently spread worldwide. Millions of people lost their lives due to the virus and many developed economies are still struggling to get back to their pre-pandemic situation as the world was under a lockdown.

In order to get back to normal life governments of various countries started to revoke the lockdown. But experts now fear that there can be a second wave of the virus which can be as deadly as the first one as data from different countries suggest that there is an increase in the COVID-19 infections.

Cities like New York, London, and Turin have once again been put under strict lockdown. According to the Worldometer, real-time statistics of the pandemic worldwide, over 53.85 million people have been infected by the disease globally and 1.29 million have lost their lives due to the infection.

Hindustan Times provided a list of cities which have registered a spike in COVID-19 cases again, the list includes

New Delhi, India: The national capital registered its highest-ever COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, with 104 people losing their lives due to the virus. Cases crossed 8,500 marks on last Wednesday and more than 7000 cases were registered almost every day.

New York, US: The United States of America is the worst-affected country in a pandemic. In New York City alone 18,000 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the first wave and in the last 24 hours 4,821 fresh infections have been registered, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the schools will remain closed due to increase in cases once again.

Turin, Italy: The city witnessed widespread protests across after the government ordered the bars and restaurants to shut down at 6 pm due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

London, UK: London is the worst-affected cities in Britain due to the coronavirus and 3,554 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Lockdown has been imposed again but the number of cases has not moved an inch. As many as 50,000 people have died due to the infection.

Sao Paulo, Brazil: One of the most populous cities in the world and with the highest population density in Brazil, Sao Paulo has been a hotspot since May. The city has witnessed over 1.11 million cases and 39,311 deaths making it the worst-affected city of Brazil.

Moscow, Russia: The first wave of the virus ended on May 11 and the cases had started to go down, but the Russian capital is recording over 20,000 daily cases and as many as 7,361 deaths once again.

