With 1,990 New Cases In Last 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Spike Takes COVID-19 Tally In India To 26,496

The novel coronavirus cases in the country have hit another grim benchmark, with 1,990 fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases have crossed the 26,000 mark.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 49 lives have been lost due to the deadly virus which has taken the overall death toll to 824.

The data also reported that 5,803 have recovered from coronavirus while there are 19,868 active coronavirus cases in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases inMaharashtra which remains the worst affected state has risen to 7628 and reported 323 deaths.

Other states with maximum coronavirus cases include Gujarat (3071), Delhi (2625), Madhya Pradesh (2096) and Rajasthan (2083).

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Friday, April 25, said that timely stringent measures have played a key role in tackling the pandemic and has saved the country from going into Stage-III of the outbreak.

In a video conference with health ministers of states, he also said, "We have fewer cases per million. We have a mortality of 3%, which is less. The recovery rate of patients, who contracted viral infection, is better than the world. In March, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was 3 days; today it is close to 9 days."

The Ministry of Home Affairs relaxed some restrictions for local shops and allowed registered shops and ones outside municipalities to function. And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

It then later added a clarification that restaurants, barbershops and parlours will remain closed.

Several states have commenced the use of plasma therapy to treat critical coronavirus patients. Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are joining the wagon after Delhi successfully reported its first treatment with plasma donation.

