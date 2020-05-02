COVID-19: Clinical Trial Of Antiviral Drug Remdesivir Shows Patients Recover Faster

The phase three clinical trial of the antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients has shown positive results, a United States pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences said. The trial is led by a group of researchers, including Indian-American physician Aruna Subramanian.



Results from the trial have shown that Remdesivir cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11 days. "These data are encouraging as they indicate that patients who received a shorter, 5-day course of Remdesivir experienced similar clinical improvement as patients who received a 10-day treatment course," Subramanian, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Chief, Immunocompromised Host Infectious Diseases, Stanford University School of Medicine, and one of the lead investigators of the study, was quoted by IndiaToday.



"While additional data are still needed, these results help to bring a clearer understanding of how treatment with Remdesivir may be optimised, if proven safe and effective," Subramanian added.

Remdesivir is an experimental, broad-spectrum antiviral drug made by US pharmaceutical Gilead Sciences and was first developed to treat Ebola. The drug attacks an enzyme that a virus needs to replicate itself inside our cells.