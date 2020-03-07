Coronavirus Outbreak: Frequently Asked Questions
The total number of patients infected by the coronavirus or COVID-19 in India now stands at 31 after a man from Delhi with a recent travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive for the virus on Friday, March 6.
On Thursday, a Ghaziabad resident with a recent travel history to Iran had tested positive. Currently, there are 17 cases in Jaipur - including 16 Italian tourists 6 in Agra, 3 in Kerala, 2 in Delhi, and one each in Telangana, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. The first three cases reported in Kerala, have since recovered.
With the number of cases rising in the country, there is an atmosphere of fear and panic in the country. Here are some of the frequently asked questions regarding the new virus:
What Is COVID-19?
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans and COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the newly discovered coronavirus.
What Are The Symptoms Of This Virus?
The symptoms include mild-to-severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.
How Does It Spread?
The virus is transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and releases droplets of saliva or mucus.
How To Protect Oneself From The Virus?
Clean your hands frequently, cover your cough with the bend of elbow or tissue and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from people who are coughing or sneezing.
Who Is At Risk Of Developing Severe Illness?
Older persons and persons with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes) are prone to serious illness more than others.
Is There Any Treatment For COVID-19?
Till date, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
Is Wearing A Mask Necessary For Protection From The Virus?
No. Wear a mask only if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms or looking after someone who may be infected.
Can A Person Catch The Virus From Their Pet?
No. According to Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, while pets like cats and dogs can test positive for the virus, they cannot pass it to humans.
Can Someone Get Infected By Coronavirus Second Time?
According to China's National Health Commission, recovered coronavirus patients can contract the virus again.