Coronavirus Outbreak: Frequently Asked Questions

The total number of patients infected by the coronavirus or COVID-19 in India now stands at 31 after a man from Delhi with a recent travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive for the virus on Friday, March 6.



On Thursday, a Ghaziabad resident with a recent travel history to Iran had tested positive. Currently, there are 17 cases in Jaipur - including 16 Italian tourists 6 in Agra, 3 in Kerala, 2 in Delhi, and one each in Telangana, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. The first three cases reported in Kerala, have since recovered.

With the number of cases rising in the country, there is an atmosphere of fear and panic in the country. Here are some of the frequently asked questions regarding the new virus:

What Is COVID-19?

