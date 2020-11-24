Five People Dying Due To COVID-19 Every Hour In Delhi

Delhi has been experiencing the third wave of COVID-19 infections since the last month, according to the latest data of the Health Ministry at least five people are dying every hour on an average in the national capital due to the infection.

The data shows that this is the largest chunk of such fatalities across the country which recorded an average of about 21 deaths in this period, reported NDTV.

The Health Ministry data gave the total number of deaths reported in the country and all states and Union Territories due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Delhi has recorded a total of 121 deaths which is the highest number of deaths in the country due to the virus while a total of 511 COVID-19 deaths has been reported all throughout the country.

The national capital recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and the positivity rate stood at 12.29 per cent with 121 more deaths pushing the number of deaths to 8,391 according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to the bulletin, these fresh cases have come out of the 54,893 tests which were conducted on Saturday and also included 23,433 RT-PCR tests.

As many as 111 deaths were reported on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18, which is the highest till date and 104 on November 12.

This was the fifth time since the last 11 days that deaths had crossed the 100-mark in Delhi.

According to the health bulletin, 40,212 active cases were recorded on Sunday and 39,741 on Saturday,5,29,863 is the total number of cases in Delhi out of which 4,81,260 have recovered.

India has been recording a high number of COVID-19 cases and has become the second worst-hit country due to the pandemic with a total of 91,39,865 cases while 44,059 cases were reported in a single day, and the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.