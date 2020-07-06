Convalescent Plasma Therapy Successful In 18 Of 20 COVID-19 Patients: TN Govt

The clinical trials using convalescent plasma therapy has been successful in 18 persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, Tamil Nadu's Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Saturday, July 4.

Eighteen of the 20 patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), who were infected with the virus were able to recover after being administered the plasma therapy, the Minister said. In a tweet, the Minister said that as per the Indian Council of Medical Research's guidelines, a trial of convalescent plasma therapy was being carried out since May, in which, 18 COVID-19 patients have recovered. He also appealed to the people who had recovered to donate plasma for saving lives. "As per ICMR guidelines, convalescent plasma clinical trial is done since May. Plasma therapy was successful in 18 COVID-19 patients out of 20. I discussed with the blood bank doctors' team today (Saturday) about further steps. I appeal to those who have recovered to donate plasma for saving lives," the Tamil Nadu Health Minister tweeted.

