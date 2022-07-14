Know About Centre's New Free COVID Booster Dose Initiative For Adults Starting From July 15

Adults are set to receive free COVID booster doses for the coronavirus at government centres under a special drive for the coming 75 days from July 15 (Friday) onwards, officials announced on July 13. With an aim to improve the third-dose coverage, this new initiative will be held as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Thus far, under 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crores in the 18-59 age group have been administered booster dose. However, approximately 26 per cent of the evaluated 16 crores eligible citizens aged 60 and more, as well as healthcare and frontline workers, have acquired the booster jab, NDTV quoted an official as saying in a report.

"A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses... giving a booster increases the immune response," the official said.

Har Ghar Dastak Campaign 2.0

Last week, the Union Health Ministry lowered the gap between the second and precaution dose of coronavirus vaccine for all beneficiaries to six months from nine after a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

In an attempt to speed up the speed of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the Centre launched the second round of the 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' on June 1. The two-month-long programme is currently ongoing across all Indian states.

As per government statistics, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of the COVID jab. Meanwhile, 87 per cent of the citizens have taken both jabs. On April 10, the country started administering precaution doses of COVID vaccines to all over 18 years.

Vaccination Status In India

The nationwide vaccination drive kickstarted on January 16 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year.

On March 1 last year, COVID vaccination started for people over 60 and those aged 45 and over with specified comorbid conditions.

COVID vaccination for all citizens aged over 45 years started on April 1 last year. The Centre then made the decision to expand the drive by allowing everyone over 18 years to be inoculated against the novel virus from May 1 last year.

