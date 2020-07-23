Surat: Businessman Who Recovered From COVID-19 Sets Up Hospital For Poor

After recovering from COVID-19, a Surat-based businessman has set up a COVID-19 hospital for free treatment for the poor, reported The Indian Express.



Kader Shaikh had tested positive for the deadly virus a month ago, following which he had to spent lakhs of rupees at a private hospital for treatment. The exorbitant cost made him realise the plight of those who cannot afford such treatment, prompting him to start a hospital for the poor.

After getting discharged, the 63-year-old real estate businessman converted his 30,000 square feet office space at Shreyam complex into an 85 beds COVID-19 facility, complete with oxygen facilities.

"This hospital is for everyone, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth… I also faced financial problems in earlier days and I worked hard… now I am financially sound. So I thought of lending a helping hand to the needy during this global pandemic," Shaikh told the media.

"My three sons and I have always helped poor people… Now I felt I should do something more… Hence the hospital," he added.

The businessman signed an agreement with the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to supply medical staff and equipment at the facility with 15 ICU beds. After visiting the premises, Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani and SMC Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik approved the proposal. The hospital has been named Hiba Hospital, after Shaikh's granddaughter.

The SMC health department authorities, on Tuesday, July 21, visited the hospital and inspected the arrangements.

"We have seen the premises and found it appropriate. In the next few days, the hospital will start functioning with patients referred from New Civil hospital and SMIMER hospital," said Dr Naik.

Shaikh has also arranged separate space for doctors and nurses. Shaikh has also got readied separate space for doctors and nurses. "A kitchen and dining area also have been made ready… We are also planning to provide cooks and take care of the daily food needs of patients," he added.