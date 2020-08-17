Health

Pune: Brain Dead Woman's Organs Help Save Lives Of Five People

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   17 Aug 2020
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Hindustan Times (Representational)

A 39-year-old woman in Pune, who was declared brain dead on Sunday, August 16, gave a fresh lease of life to five individuals.

This is the ninth organ donation conducted in the city since May, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heart, cornea, both lungs, kidneys and liver were retrieved from the woman and were sent to different hospitals across the city and a private hospital in Chennai and Hyderabad. The organ donation was carried out after her husband consented to the same.

"The 39-year-old female suffered from internal bleeding in the brain or intracerebral haemorrhage. She was a housewife and her husband consented to donate the organs, We could retrieve her heart which was sent to Chennai, lungs to Hyderabad, cornea and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and both the kidneys to Jupiter hospital, Baner," Aarti Gokhale, Pune zonal transplant coordination committee was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"This is the ninth organ donation during the Covid-19 pandemic since May," she added.

According to Pratik Deshmukh, multi-organ transplant coordinator at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, the woman was a homemaker and is survived by her husband and a six-year-old child.

She was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital with an intra cranial bleed. A team of surgeons at the hospital, including Dr Vrishali Patil, Dr Ninad Deshmukh and Dr Sachin Palnitkar, retrieved the organs.

"The woman had slipped after losing consciousness. She was admitted on August 13 and then declared brain dead at the hospital. The family was counselled about organ donation. Most of the organs were sent out to recipients immediately and we have stored the cornea at our eye bank," Deshmukh said.

