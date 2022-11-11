Surveys & Vaccination Drives To Prevent Measles: BMC Takes Steps After Outbreak In Mumbai Slums

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the outbreak of measles in the slum regions of Mumbai after the suspected death of three children within 48 hours between October 27-28.

Several cases of measles were reported from the slum pockets like Govandi, Kurla, Mahim, Bandra, and Dharavi between September and October 2022, with four deaths, one in early October and the other three deaths occurred within 48 hours on October 27-28.

The three-member health team visited the slums to have a door-to-door inspection and track the children who had dropped out of the measles vaccination on Tuesday. The survey was carried out in more than 69,000 houses in the M-East ward, which covers Govandi, suspected patients were administered Vitamin A, and the health team vaccinated 130 children in a special drive, reported The New Indian Express.

State Health Department's Efforts

BMC has directed all the hospitals and health clinics in the M-East ward to report in case of fever and rashes cases. Measles is a viral disease that spreads through the air and respiratory droplets from sneezing and coughing. According to WHO, It is the most contagious disease in the world. The infection is severe among children under five and adults above 30.

Symptoms of Measles do not show up until 7-14 days after the person has contracted the virus. The initial symptoms include fever, running nose, bloodshot eyes, and a rash that spreads all over the body in a few days. Children with low immunity and a lack of Vitamin A are at risk. Two doses of Vitamin A supplements are suggested to be given to the patient 24 hours apart.

The union government has directed a high-level multidisciplinary team to Mumbai to tackle the outbreak. The team will assist the State Health Departments with public health measures, guidelines, and protocols and undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak.

