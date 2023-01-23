World’s First Made-In-India Intranasal COVID Vaccine To Be Launched On Republic Day, Bharat Biotech Confirms

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, is set to be launched on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day. The company's managing director and chairman, Krishna Ella, announced the same while addressing the audience at the 'Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science' segment of the IISF, organized at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

The iNCOVACC vaccine in December 2022 got the approval for a primary 2-dose schedule and as a heterogeneous booster dose. Before December, the vaccine got a nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for restricted use in emergencies in the age group of 18 and above.

While speaking at the event, Krishna Ella also mentioned that Bharat Biotech plans to launch the made-in-India vaccine for lumpy skin disease in cattle by next month. She emphasized on made-in-India products that have the potential to help countries globally.

Know More About Intranasal Vaccine

The intranasal vaccine- iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. It was evaluated successfully in phase-I, II, and III clinical trials with positive results. Bharat Biotech developed the vaccine in collaboration with Washington Unithe varsity, St. Louis, which helped in designing the recombinant adenoviral vector construct and evaluated it in preclinical studies for efficacy.

According to the official statement per NDTV, the vaccine can be stored stably at 2-8 degree celsius and can be painlessly administered to human beings. It has been formulated to administer through nasal drops, which is expected to be highly effective.

With the coming of iNCOVACC, the country will have more options for third or precautionary COVID-19 doses. According to officials, the intranasal vaccine will be given at ₹325 per shot for procurement by the government and ₹800 per shot for private medical centres.

