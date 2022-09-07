All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Needle Free! India Gets First Intranasal Vaccine Against COVID-19; All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Pixabay, Unsplash (Representational)

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Needle Free! India Gets First Intranasal Vaccine Against COVID-19; All You Need To Know

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  7 Sep 2022 9:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Boosting the country's arsenal of vaccines against COVID-19, Bharat Biotech has received emergency use approval from DCGI for the first-of-its-kind needle-free intranasal vaccine. Earlier, the vaccines were only administered through injections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday (September 6) approved Bharat Biotech's first-of-its-kind needle-free intranasal vaccine for COVID-19. An effort has been taken to boost the country's arsenal of vaccines against the contagious virus.

According to officials, the nasal vaccine has been approved only for immunising people aged 18 years and above, and the vaccines are limited for use in an Emergency. The Bharat Biotech said that the nasal vaccine is safe for use, well tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trial phase III. The company claimed that the vaccine was administered to a candidate in Phase I and II clinical trials with satisfactory results.

The Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Krishna Ella, said, "the firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers, and there is no single instance of side effect or adverse reaction reported so far."

Origin Of Nasal Vaccine

The nasal vaccine introduced by Bharat Biotech uses a chimpanzee cold virus to deliver a harmless coronavirus spike protein in the nose lining. It has been made to allow intranasal delivery of vaccines and has been developed in association with Washington University St Louis, reported News18.

The Bharat Biotech, before sending the vaccine for approval, performed its pre-clinical safety evaluation, manufacturing scale-up, delivery device development, and human clinical trials. The centre partially contributed to this initiative through the Department of Biotechnology's COVID Suraksha Programme.

Could It Become A Game-Changer?

According to Bharat Biotech, the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination as the immune system of the nasal mucosa is organised. They said that it has another advantage of being needle-free and non-invasive, and it also does not require any trained health care worker for its administration into the human body. The company claims that the intranasal vaccine will also eliminate the risk of infection and injuries.

Earlier, it was hard for the arm-injected vaccine to reach the nasal cavity where the COVID-19 virus is dominant. But after the intranasal vaccine, a new strategy to prevent infection can be seen.

The Indian vaccination market has been dominated by Covidshield and Covaxin, developed by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. Both of the vaccines are administered through injections. The new transformation of adding vaccines to the human body seems to come with a broader approach to preventing virus spread.

Also Read: Outrage Sparks Over Delhi 'Slum Walking Tour' That Charges Money To Show Lives Of Poor

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Nasal Vaccine 
Bharat Biotech 
DCGI 
COVID 19 

Must Reads

Needle Free! India Gets First Intranasal Vaccine Against COVID-19; All You Need To Know
National Medical Commission Allows Ukraine Returnees To Study In Foreign Universities
Know About This Granddaughter's Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At World's Best University 
Outrage Sparks Over Delhi 'Slum Walking Tour' That Charges Money To Show Lives Of Poor
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X