Bengaluru COVID-19 Mortality Rate Lowest Among Metros, Says State Medical Education Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday claimed the capital's COVID-19 mortality per million population is the lowest among major metros in the country.

Juxtaposing Bengaluru's reported fatalities with other metropolitan cities, Sudhakar said with 39 fatalities per million population, the state's mortality rate is one-fifth of Delhi and one-third of Maharashtra.

"Bengaluru records the lowest mortality rate compared to other metros i.e. 115 deaths, while the state records 39 deaths per million population. Delhi records five times and Maharashtra three times more than Karnataka in COVID deaths per million population," he tweeted.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಮರಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ಇತರೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ಸಮಾಧಾನಕರವಾಗಿದೆ. ಪ್ರತೀ ದಶಲಕ್ಷ ಜನಸಂಖ್ಯೆಗೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ನಿಂದ ಮರಣ ಹೊಂದುತ್ತಿರುವವವರ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕಿಂತ ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಪಟ್ಟು ಮತ್ತು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ 3 ಪಟ್ಟು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿದೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮರಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವು ಇತರೆ ಮಹಾನಗರಗಳಿಗಿಂತ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಇದೆ. @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/lJg5PUTE2K — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 4, 2020

The minister's statement comes amid Bengaluru alone reporting 1,134 coronavirus fatalities.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the residents for their cooperation for early detection and treatment that helped to keep the situation controllable.



In response to the complaints received by the public over delay in treatment and handing over the bodies of the patients to their families, the Minister also directed the medical officers to look into the matter. He also warned officials to avoid negligence or face serious consequences, The Indian Express reported.

It is to be noticed that Karnataka has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, 74,679 active cases, despite reporting less mortality rate.

The state reported 5,619 new confirmed cases and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has at least 1,51,449 confirmed cases and the death toll has risen to 2,804.

