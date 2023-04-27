Benefits Of Adopting Holistic Approach During Pregnancy And Childbirth

Pregnancy and childbirth are not only physical events but also major life transitions. The changes which take place during pregnancy and childbirth may affect your entire life, including your values, identity, relationships, and beliefs. Hence, you must take a holistic approach by taking your spirit, mind, and body into consideration during the whole process of pregnancy and birth.

Adopting a holistic approach can help you achieve the healthiest well-being during pregnancy. Not only this, but it will also raise your probability of natural childbirth and decrease your chances which may be posed by several medical interventions.

Benefits of the H ﻿ olistic Approach

A holistic approach considers every aspect of your family’s life to prepare you for the whole process of pregnancy and beyond. Here’s what it comprises:

Physical

A holistic approach will help maximise external health and reduce common pregnancy-related discomforts. Developing healthy lifestyles such as regular exercise and healthy eating habits to form a firm foundation. In addition to this, the research demonstrates that several complementary practices and therapies provide comfort, which has a lesser risk of undesirable side effects with respect to several medications.

Emotional

After childbirth, a maximum number of women go through periods of anxiety, ambivalence, or a roller-coaster of emotions. After all, giving birth to a baby represents a major change in your life, and this can turn out to be very stressful. Hence, finding the strategies to help you mitigate your stress will help you cope with it in the healthiest ways possible. When you manage your stress properly, you will mitigate the harmful impacts of stress on your body. This will minimise your blood pressure levels and heart rate, improve digestion, reduce muscular tension, and enhance immunity.

Besides, you can opt for a pregnancy insurance policy to protect yourself financially from pregnancy-related expenses that may arise during pregnancy and childbirth.

Social

Women, along with their partners, go through a major transformation in their relationship dynamic with the people around them after they give birth to their child. Their social dynamics take a hit since they end up spending more time with their child. If you are a single parent, you will have to readdress your relationships with your friends and family on whom you can depend on for support. If you already have a child, you will have to make them aware and prepared for the inclusion of another child in your family. You may also realise that your relationship with your parents will transform as your responsibilities increase.

Spiritual

Pregnancy results in tremendous spiritual transformation, majorly growth. As you offer a reflection on your part in bringing up a child into the world, your own values and spiritual beliefs structure your experiences and expectations. The entire experience of giving birth to another human being and parenting to protect them will end up helping you develop a desire to make great changes in your surroundings or more. While preparing for your pregnancy period and beyond, you may find it difficult to find time to reflect on yourself. However, if you do get the time in any way, such as prayer, journaling, meditation, or walking in nature, you may experience significant growth.

Conclusion

The aim of adopting a holistic approach to giving childbirth is to facilitate the most natural labour process. It seeks to prevent unnecessary technology usage, which may lead to more interference. The objective at every point is to empower and inform the pregnant woman and her support system.

Planning to adopt a holistic approach to childbirth also implies opting for a healthcare provider who doesn’t utilise common labour interventions, like electronic foetal monitoring, vacuum extractors, or forceps. These may be utilised as and when required but not all the time. However, if unnecessary, these technologies may result in issues during labour, thereby becoming a problem for the child, leading to a delay in the initiation of family planning or long-term health issues for the pregnant woman.