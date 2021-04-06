Civic Body To Set Up Vaccination Sites At Corporate Offices, Apartments In Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon set up COVID-19 vaccination sites at corporate offices and apartment complexes in association with private hospitals.



The newly appointed BBMP Administrator, senior IAS officer Rakesh Singh, informed that they have approached the Union government regarding this and are awaiting approval, reported The News Minute.

Singh said, "The talks are on between the higher officials and the Union government. We have not received any order to start the process as yet, but the BBMP plans to open more vaccination sites to expedite the inoculation process."

BBMP officials decided to approach the Union government after holding a meeting with some resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Bengaluru in April.

Earlier, the RWAs had approached the officials, asking them to set up vaccination centres in their vicinity as senior citizens raised concerns.

Due to crowded facilities at hospitals, many senior residents mentioned their fear of contracting the disease.

During the meeting, the BBMP officials said that the RWAs may have to provide a space within the premises to set up the registration desk and monitor post-administration observation.

The process of vaccination could be done with the assistance of medical establishments that have a record of administering the vaccine.

Earlier, the Union government had rejected the Karnataka government's request to take the vaccination drive to apartment complexes.

With the sudden increase in cases, the BBMP officials have approached the Union government for the second time.

According to the BBMP State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's announcement on March 25, it was supposed to inoculate as many as 80,000 people every day.

However, only 35,000 beneficiaries from all three phases were inoculated till last week. As per the latest numbers, the BBMP has vaccinated 8 lakh people since the nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16.

In order to expedite the process of vaccination across Bengaluru, the civic body is already trying to get in touch with more private hospitals across the city that are registered under any government healthcare scheme.

A BBMP health official said, "The RWAs and companies can approach the private hospitals and tie up with them and get the vaccination camps set up at their own premises. The BBMP staff will assist them in monitoring the process, or if they approach us, we will connect them to health facilities."

Another health officer informed that a meeting has been planned with members of RWAs and hospitals in their respective zones to discuss the further plan of action.

Also Read: Karnataka: HAL Donates CT-Scan Machine To Bengaluru Govt Hospital; Can Diagnose COVID-19