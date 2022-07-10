After Havoc Caused Due To Floods, Assam Braces For Water-Borne Diseases As Floodwaters Recede

With improvement in the flood situation in Assam, there has been a rise in water and vector-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas, proving to be a cause of worry for the state administration. According to the Assam State Health department, 82 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been reported in the state this year, and eight people have succumbed to the infection.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, the rise in water and vector-borne diseases could be attributed to the absence of clean drinking water, amongst other issues.

Ms Lakshmi Priya, director of NHM, Assam, said, "With flood waters receding and inmates of relief camps returning to their houses, consumption of contaminated drinking water and subsequent health issues have been reported from some pockets in districts," quoted Hindustan Times.

Measures Taken By Administration

All districts have been asked to create separate wards for managing Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)/ Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases with dedicated ICU beds amidst the rise. It has been made mandatory for all district hospitals to collect samples of AES cases through specialist doctors regularly and to arrange oxygen beds.

District authorities have been asked to correctly identify and verify the cases of AES through the medical process. Upon identification and verification, the suspected or confirmed cases of AES/ JE should be transported in an ambulance with a life support system, as per JE transport guidelines.

Naba Jyoti Das, Community Health Officer, said, "As a preventive measure, people should use some insecticide. It's advisable to wear full-sleeved shirts. We've been conducting awareness camps," as reported by Economic Times.

NHM Assam has set up a state control room, and every district has been directed to set up a District Control Room with the phone numbers of the District Malaria Officer (DMO)/ District Surveillance Officer (DSO), which has to be publicised. The Deputy Commissioner had been directed to notify a District Rapid Response Team (DRRT), assigned to identify gaps in management, analyse every case of AES, and submit weekly reports to the state headquarters.

Improving Flood Situation

With floodwaters receding from several villages, the flood situation in Assam has been improving. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in its report on July 9, stated that a total of 6,27,874 people in 506 villages across 11 districts of the state continue to suffer from the flood.

As reported by India Today, the number of deaths due to floods and landslides stands at 190. The report added that 130 relief camps are being run by the district authorities, where more than 50,000 people have taken shelter.

