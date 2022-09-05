Medical Negligence! Assam Doctor Performs C-Section On Woman 3 Months Before Due Date, Later Stitched Back

In another incident of medical negligence, a gynaecologist at a government hospital was accused of performing a caesarean section procedure (C-section) on a pregnant woman three and half months before her due date. Later, after realising that the foetus was premature, he stitched the incision.

The incident occurred in the Karimganj Civil Hospital, Assam, wherein the authorities stated, on Sunday (September 4), that an enquiry was being conducted to ascertain the facts.

Woman's Health Deteriorated

The doctor had allegedly tried to cover the incident and asked the pregnant woman's family not to bring it to anyone's attention. However, her relatives and neighbours knew of the medical negligence when the woman's health deteriorated after being discharged from the hospital.

The hospital authorities stated, "We have received a report of such an incident. We are conducting an inquiry to ascertain the facts. Any action against the doctor or anyone else, if found to be erring, will be taken depending on the inquiry report," reported NDTV.

They have formed an 11-member committee to probe the matter and have already submitted the preliminary report to the Health Department in Guwahati on Friday (September 2) and awaiting the submission of the full report.

What Is The Entire Matter?

The expecting woman was admitted to the government hospital on August 21 after complaining of feeling unwell. After keeping her in observation for two days, the gynaecologist decided to perform a C-section on August 23 without conducting any preliminary examination, such as an ultrasound.

The family alleged that the gynaecologist performed the incision even after being well aware that she was due to deliver a baby after three and half months in early December. After the surgery, the doctor realised that the baby was premature and stitched back the cut, leaving the foetus intact inside the womb.

The woman was discharged on August 31, and the gynaecologist has allegedly asked the family not to reveal the matter to anyone. However, her health deteriorated after returning home, and the neighbours and relatives came to know of it.

The furious family members then took up the issue with the hospital authorities, prompting them to order the probe. The woman is currently admitted to the same government hospital. Family members said that an ultrasound examination performed on the woman on Friday revealed that the foetus is unharmed.

