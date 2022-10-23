As HIV Lowers People's Resistance To Many Diseases, Are We Any Close To Developing Its Vaccine?

All section
Caste discrimination
As HIV Lowers Peoples Resistance To Many Diseases, Are We Any Close To Developing Its Vaccine?

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Health
23 Oct 2022

While the usual HIV medication can keep the disease under control, a recent study demonstrates how experimental treatments can improve the body's natural capacity to suppress the virus.

Substantial progress has been reported in developing a vaccine that protects against the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Two separate papers with the findings were published in the journal 'Immunity'.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), HIV attacks the immune system, lowers people's resistance to many diseases and some cancers, and causes immunodeficiency in infected people over time.

William Schief, the Executive Director of vaccine design at International AIDS Vaccine Initiative's (IAVI) Neutralizing Antibody Center at Scripps Research, said, "Our two papers show combined efforts to understand the genetics and structure of bnAbs, and ultimately "reverse engineer" vaccines to elicit these bnAbs."

3-Dose Of Hepatitis-B Vaccine Protects People With HIV

As per study results at the IDWeek conference in Washington DC, a three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B effectively protected people living with HIV who had never been immunised against or infected with the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV).

People with HIV, particularly those receiving antiretroviral medication, are more likely to suffer from and pass away from liver-related diseases when co-infected with HBV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 per cent of HIV-positive adults also have hepatitis B.

The international study will continue to examine the effects of two-dose HEPLISAV-B and a three-dose treatment plan of another hepatitis B vaccine (ENGERIX-B, manufactured by GSK) among adult participants with HIV who were previously vaccinated against HBV but did not achieve an adequate immunologic response. Vaccinations for the clinical trial are anticipated to end in March 2023.

HIV Stats In India

India has the second-highest number of children and adults living with HIV (23 lakh); more than 1,100 deaths are reported weekly. Furthermore, with just 56 per cent of HIV-positive individuals receiving treatment, the main issue is treatment and awareness.

According to Hindustan Times, Mizoram currently has the highest national HIV infection rate, with more than 2.3 per cent of its total population of 10.91 lakh affected (NACO) project director for the Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS).

Project Director for the MSACS, Dr Lalthlengliani, cited a recent survey to claim that the state's HIV incidence rate is ten times higher than the national norm.

Also Read: UN Chief Calls India's First Solar-Powered Village A 'Reconciliation Between Humankind & Planet'; Know More



