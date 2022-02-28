All section
Tirupati Hospital Pumps Life Back Into Children, Conducts Record 128 Surgeries Since Inauguration

Image Credits: TTD.News

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Tirupati Hospital Pumps Life Back Into Children, Conducts Record 128 Surgeries Since Inauguration

Tashafi Nazir

Andhra Pradesh,  28 Feb 2022 6:18 AM GMT

Besides bearing the entire cost of surgeries and post-operative care, the state government provides free accommodation and food to attendants of the patients, the only one to do so in the entire country.

The Sri Padmavati Paediatric Cardiac Hospital, under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, has successfully performed a record 128 cardiac surgeries on children aged days to eighteen years in just over four months of its inauguration.

Besides bearing the entire cost of surgeries and post-operative care, the state government provides free accommodation and food to attendants of the patients, the only one to do so in the entire country.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy came up with the Aarogyasri scheme while he was the Chief Minister. Under the project, heart surgeries for kids were performed for free. Reddy aspired to have an exclusive hospital for the children suffering from cardiac ailments. After becoming CM, his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his father's wish and inaugurated Sri Padmavati Pediatric Cardiac Hospital on October 11, 2021, The New Indian Express reported.

Soon after YSR Congress came into power, Jagan Mohan Reddy disclosed his thoughts of having an exclusive paediatric hospital to treat cardiac ailments. He suggested TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy take up the issue.

10,000 Children With Congenital Heart Disease

According to a survey, nearly 10,000 children are born in the state with congenital heart disease every year, and the condition of one third among them is critical, while several are unable to live up to even one year. If a timely medical intervention is there, chances of them lending a good life with a bright future cannot be ruled out.

Construction Of Hospital

Understanding all such aspects, TTD, which helps several people suffering from life-threatening diseases through its various hospitals and schemes, came forward to construct a 350-bed hospital for children.

In a short order, spending Rs 25 crore, TTD built a 70-bed Sri Padmavati Pediatric Cardiac Hospital in the old block of TTD-run BIRRD Hospital. The temporary hospital has 40 ICU beds, three Laminar Flow OTs, an outpatient block, five consultation suites.

Besides ten regular surgeons, specialists from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai extend their medical services as visiting consultants. Since the inauguration, five to six surgeries have been performed on an average every day.

Also Read: 21-Year-Old, Daughter Of Auto Rickshaw Driver, Becomes Chennai Corp's Youngest Councillor

X