Revolutionizing Sexual Healthcare: Allo Health's Dedicated Clinics Take the Lead
Writer: Devanshee Singh
She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a little better place, and she has started taking steps towards it.
India, 6 Jun 2023 8:14 AM GMT
Editor : Riya Kumari |
A simple girl truly without filters trying to reach out to society to contribute something meaningful in whatever little way possible! In the era of social media, I’m here to deliver the content which remains out of the sight of the audience, a good communicator to voice out your stories, truly unfiltered!
Creatives : Devanshee Singh
She is an avid reader, a movie buff and someone who lives on classic Hindi songs. As a media professional, she tries to create content the audience can connect with. Her purpose in life is to make the world a little better place, and she has started taking steps towards it.
Inadequate access to sexual health education and clinicians can create a cycle of misinformation and untreated health issues.
Sexual wellness is essential to overall well-being, yet it remains a subject shrouded in silence and stigma. The World Health Organisation acknowledges how sexual health can majorly impact social and economic development globally, but we aren't ready to discuss it. Inadequate access to sexual health education and clinicians can create a cycle of misinformation and untreated health issues. The lack of well-informed resources and qualified medical professionals can adversely affect individuals' health. It's high time people had real conversations about this without it being seen as shameful or embarrassing. Millions of people need to get proper education about this topic!
That's where dedicated clinics for sexual wellness step in, breaking down barriers and literally opening the doors to compassionate care. These clinics play a crucial role in addressing the diverse needs of individuals grappling with sexual health concerns. These clinics offer specialized services, expert consultations, personalized treatment plans, a safe space where patients can openly discuss their issues without fear of judgment, centers of education, and community engagement. While these sexual health community health centers and clinics are common in the West- these remain largely absent in India.
Allo Health is India's first dedicated sexual health clinic- and after seeing success in their digital health operations, they have opened their first physical clinics in Bangalore and Delhi- a significant step in their mission of providing accessible sexual health care and normalising sexual wellness conversations.
With plans to open 50+ more clinics within the next year, Allo Health is ambitious and eager to help address the critical need for sexual healthcare in India, where over 200 million people experience symptoms of one or more disorders without adequate support. This project showcases Allo Health's dedication to bettering India's society and activating conversation circles revolving around sexual wellness. Allo Health has completed 30,000+ online consultations & counselling sessions to date.
"Allo Health was born out of a need to bridge the knowledge and treatment gaps in sexual health care in India," said Pranay Jivrajka, Founder and CEO of Allo Health. "The opening of these dedicated clinics is a significant step towards making reliable sexual healthcare even more accessible.”
Pranay Jivrajka, Founder and CEO of Allo Health
Allo Health plans to transcend the boundaries of traditional consultations and treatments through these upcoming clinics. They aim to become comprehensive hubs for sexual health, providing an extensive range of services specifically designed to address many concerns. These clinics will organize informative workshops and engaging educational sessions, equipping individuals with valuable knowledge about sexual health and wellness. Moreover, they will actively contribute to the community by hosting various events that promote awareness and understanding of sexual health. Through these initiatives, Allo Health's clinics will play a pivotal role in shaping a society that values and prioritizes sexual well-being.
The launch of Allo Health's dedicated sexual wellness clinics marks a significant step in revolutionizing sexual healthcare in India. By addressing the lack of emphasis on sexual health, dispelling misconceptions and stigma, and providing specialized care through trained healthcare professionals, these clinics aim to improve the lives of millions suffering from sexual disorders. The Logical Indian applauds Allo Health’s step to reach and help even more individuals, making reliable sexual healthcare accessible.