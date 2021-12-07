A Cause Of Worry! 1 In 10 Adults Worldwide Now Live With Diabetes

Diabetes is rising at an alarming rate. How alarming? One in 10 adults worldwide — 537 million people — now live with the disease. The number is a massive leap from the 463 million adults who lived with the disease in 2019. Further, the number might go up to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

Currently, diabetes is one of the top 10 causes of global mortality, responsible for an estimated 6.7 million deaths in 2021. The disease caused at least USD 966 billion in health expenditure – a 316 per cent increase in the last decade and a half.

The Statistics Region Wise

Diabetes is responsible for an estimated 416,000 deaths in 2021 in Africa. One in 22 adults (24 million) adults are living with the disease in the region, according to the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas.

The Statistics For Europe

In Europe, one in 1 in 11 adults (61 million) live with the condition. About 1.1 million deaths are estimated to have been caused by the disease in 2021. Further, the number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 67 million by 2030 and 69 million by 2045 in the continent. The report further adds that over 1 in 3 (36 per cent) adults living with diabetes are undiagnosed in the continent.

Middle East and North Africa

The report shows that one in six adults (73 million) in the Middle East and North African region are living with diabetes. Meanwhile, the number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 95 million by 2030 and 136 million by 2045. One in every three adults are living with diabetes are undiagnosed. An estimated 796,000 deaths will be caused by diabetes in 2021. One in seven live births is affected by hyperglycaemia in pregnancy in the region.

North America and Caribbean

In North America and the Caribbean, one in 7 adults (51 million) is living with diabetes. Meanwhile, the number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 57 million by 2030 and 63 million by 2045. One in four adults are living with diabetes are undiagnosed. An estimated 931,000 deaths will be caused by diabetes in 2021 in the region.

South and Central America

One in 11 (32 million) adults is living with diabetes in the region. Furthermore, the number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 40 million by 2030 and 49 million by 2045. One in three adults are living with diabetes are undiagnosed. It is responsible for an estimated 410,000 deaths in 2021 in the region.

South East Asia

One in 11 adults (90 million) is living with diabetes in the region. The number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 113 million by 2030 and 151 million by 2045. Over one in two adults are living with diabetes are undiagnosed. It is responsible for an estimated 747,000 deaths in 2021.

Western Pacific

One in eight adults (206 million) is living with diabetes in the region. The number of adults with diabetes is expected to reach 238 million by 2030 and 260 million by 2045. It is responsible for an estimated 2.3 million deaths in 2021.

