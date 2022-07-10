All section
Maharashtra: 3 Die, 47 Fall Sick In Amravati After Drinking Well Water, CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia
Health
Maharashtra: 3 Die, 47 Fall Sick In Amravati After Drinking Well Water, CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Maharashtra,  10 July 2022 9:47 AM GMT

The residents said they were not receiving fresh water under the 'Jeevan Pradhikaran Scheme' for the last five days, due to which they were compelled to fetch water from the well far away from the village.

At least 50 persons have fallen ill in the Amravati district of Maharashtra after drinking contaminated water from open wells, and three died after suffering from diarrhoea. As per the official sources, the affected persons belonged to the two Paach Dongri and Koylari villages of Melaghat in the Amravati district.

The residents said that they were not receiving the supply of fresh water under the 'Jeevan Pradhikaran Scheme' for the last five days, due to which they were compelled to fetch water from the well far away from the village. After drinking water, the villagers complained of severe stomach cramps followed by vomiting.

CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

The collector of Amravati had directed that medical treatment should be provided to the affected persons at the earliest and, if needed, admitted to a private hospital. The district collector informed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde that the condition of some patients remained critical, whereas three succumbed to excessive dehydration.

The CM Shinde announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh to the kin of the deceased, reported The Print.

Similar Incident In Lucknow

A similar incident was reported on July 8, in the Fatehpur area of the Aliganj sector, Lucknow, where contaminated water supply led to a sudden diarrhoea outbreak resulting in over 90 persons falling ill. The people hospitalized complained of nausea and stomach pain.

The residents in the Aliganj area alleged that the contaminated water was being supplied for over a week. Sangeetha Lodhi, 24, lost her one-year-old baby as the infant had been suffering from diarrhoea for the last five to six days. The officials informed that they took samples of stored water which prima facie appeared to be contaminated. The probe is still underway, looking for the cause of contaminated water.

Also Read : Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Increases To 42, Search Operation Continues For Missing 20 People

