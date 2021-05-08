At Least 16% Vaccinated Individuals In Delhi Hospitals Tested Positive For COVID-19: Study

A study conducted on 113 healthcare workers who received at least one vaccine shot in Delhi hospitals found that nearly 16 per cent of the participants were positive for COVID-19.

The study was conducted by Fortis, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation, and Diabetes Foundation (India), New Delhi, and the participants included doctors, nutritionists, nurses, paramedical workers and maintenance staff, reported NDTV

The COVID infections had occurred in 15.9 per cent of the participants, while 95 per cent had mild symptoms. Only one person required hospitalisation.

Out of the total participants, 107 had received the second dose, including those who were found infected with the coronavirus. All of them showed symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and cough. The study covered 123 people, 23 had received the Covaxin vaccine, and 85 had received the Covishield preventive from

Oxford/AstraZeneca. The researchers had noted that infections after vaccinations are a matter of concern, but the small sample size of the study cannot be generalised to the public.

The vaccines approved by Indian drug controller-Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik- have the efficiency of 81 per cent, 70 per cent, and 92 per cent, respectively.

Hence even with the most efficient Sputnik vaccine, there is an eight per cent chance that people will get COVID despite vaccination. However, the infections in vaccinated people are either mild or asymptomatic.



The study also said that such cases are being reported from various nations, indicating that these infections are occurring but are rare. According to the authors of the study, most of the patients are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms in such cases.

