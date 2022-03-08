A New Report Finds YouTube's Creative Ecosystem Supported 6,83,900 Full-Time Equivalent Jobs In India In 2020!

YouTube is one of the most accessible, affordable, and popular resources for gaining new skills today. When founded in 2005 by Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim, no one could have predicted that it would change the world as we know it. It revolutionised everything from entertainment to education while giving people the power to change their lives with just one click and bringing all together from around the globe. It has opened new doors for talented individuals looking to be discovered. Today, anyone can upload a video of themselves singing or dancing on YouTube. If the video becomes a hit and gets seen by the right person, that person's life can change overnight, just like Interior Maata.



Interior Maata is a YouTube channel run by Ananya Bhattacharjee, an interior designer known for giving cost accurate and budget friendly solutions to everything related to home decor and designing. In 2017, Bhattacharjee uploaded a short video of herself using her husband's camera to talk about a few home decor tips and within a week, the video hit 10K views. Since then, there has been no looking back. Today, the channel has over 750K subscribers and a trusted audience base. Ananya credits her success journey to YouTube.



"It has made me who I am today - an independent creator and an entrepreneur since I own my firm - just because of YouTube. They helped me hone my skills, provided new gadgets and taught me to create better content. They've been a constant support throughout my journey", says Ananya.

For over a decade, YouTube has been nurturing millions of creators like Ananya. It has prompted a shift from the mainstream career idea and helped people build thriving businesses. It is incredible how the platform's content, which is chock full of how-to videos, lectures, and tutorials, has helped millions change their lives for the better. The YouTube Partner Program (YPP), created in 2007, has given birth to an entire industry. It has empowered more than 2 million creators who are in the YouTube Partner Program worldwide by sharing revenue directly with them.

The Oxford Economics report in 2021 shows that YouTube's creative ecosystem contributed ₹6800 Cr to the Indian economy and supported 6,83,900 full-time equivalent jobs in India in 2020. Through #CreatingForIndia, the platform is showcasing inspiring and transformative creator stories.