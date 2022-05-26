All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Youngistaan: A Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Initiative Thats Paving Way For The Countrys Future Leaders!

Image Credit: Shikhar Dhawan Foundation

Good To Know

Youngistaan: A Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Initiative That's Paving Way For The Country's Future Leaders!

Anusha Ramesh

Writer: Anusha Ramesh  (Branded Content Writer) 

Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Branded Content Writer

A highly motivated individual trying to broaden her artistic pursuits by integrating creative thinking with writing. Current areas of interest include design studies, illustration and branding.

See article by Anusha Ramesh

India,  26 May 2022 11:32 AM GMT

Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava | 

Apurwa Shrivastava

Apurwa Shrivastava

Manager - Brand Solutions

When not writing transformational stories, Apurwa ideates methods to help brands amplify their social initiatives. She believes that the world can be made beautiful with collaborative efforts and that impact is possible if one has the intent!

See article by Apurwa Shrivastava

Creatives : Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Branded Content Writer

A highly motivated individual trying to broaden her artistic pursuits by integrating creative thinking with writing. Current areas of interest include design studies, illustration and branding.

See article by Anusha Ramesh

Through 'Youngistaan', the foundation aims to spread the message, "Ek Kadam Padhai Ki Ore, Ek Kadam Uchai Ki Ore", and fulfil the vision of giving underprivileged children access to learning and sports

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Quality education can transform society in positive ways and play a crucial role in empowering the youth of a country. The skills acquired in childhood make possible a lifetime of learning, and good education can help youth realise their potential and pave the way for them to walk a path leading to a successful future. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, a non-profit organisation by the Indian international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, on May 9, 2022, along with 10 non-profit organisations across India, conducted one of the biggest education drives in the country called 'Youngistaan'.

Through 'Youngistaan', the foundation aims to spread the message, "Ek Kadam Padhai Ki Ore, Ek Kadam Uchai Ki Ore", and fulfil the vision of giving underprivileged children access to learning and sports. It provided school kits containing educational supplies, game kits, bottles, tiffins, etc., to over 2500 underprivileged students. Alongside 'Youngistaan', the foundation is also working on multiple similar campaigns to spread awareness and create an impact regarding issues related to hunger eradication, poverty, providing quality education, job creation, etc.

Through these campaigns, the foundation hopes to create a more profound and sustainable impact in the lives of the underprivileged. It aims to work with the Government of India, State Governments, and UT Administrations and act as an enabler by capacity-building of the civil society organisations and NGOs to implement similar programmes in the future.

To bring about change by working towards the common good is a commendable step. The Logical Indian applauds the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's efforts to pave the way for the country's future leaders to reach the heights of success that they are destined to achieve through Youngistaan - One Book At A Time!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava
,
Creatives : Anusha Ramesh
Shikhar Dhawan Foundation 
Youngistaan 
Education 
Non-Profit Organisations 
Sports 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X