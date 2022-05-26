Youngistaan: A Shikhar Dhawan Foundation Initiative That's Paving Way For The Country's Future Leaders!

Quality education can transform society in positive ways and play a crucial role in empowering the youth of a country. The skills acquired in childhood make possible a lifetime of learning, and good education can help youth realise their potential and pave the way for them to walk a path leading to a successful future. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, a non-profit organisation by the Indian international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, on May 9, 2022, along with 10 non-profit organisations across India, conducted one of the biggest education drives in the country called 'Youngistaan'.



Through 'Youngistaan', the foundation aims to spread the message, "Ek Kadam Padhai Ki Ore, Ek Kadam Uchai Ki Ore", and fulfil the vision of giving underprivileged children access to learning and sports. It provided school kits containing educational supplies, game kits, bottles, tiffins, etc., to over 2500 underprivileged students. Alongside 'Youngistaan', the foundation is also working on multiple similar campaigns to spread awareness and create an impact regarding issues related to hunger eradication, poverty, providing quality education, job creation, etc.

Through these campaigns, the foundation hopes to create a more profound and sustainable impact in the lives of the underprivileged. It aims to work with the Government of India, State Governments, and UT Administrations and act as an enabler by capacity-building of the civil society organisations and NGOs to implement similar programmes in the future.



To bring about change by working towards the common good is a commendable step. The Logical Indian applauds the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation's efforts to pave the way for the country's future leaders to reach the heights of success that they are destined to achieve through Youngistaan - One Book At A Time!