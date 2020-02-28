An Initiative For Transformation, 'The Times Of A Better India' Is Activism Beyond A Newspaper's Pages

The Times Of India has launched 'The Times of Better India' initiative through which it has been able to take its influence outside the confines of the newspapers, emerging into the role of an activist. Over the last several years, TOI has delivered a series of impactful initiatives to build a better India. It has structured together an ecosystem where every cause has been individually identified and approached based out of a solution-oriented vantage. As a result, the TOI came up to be a social force and an instrument for change that not only believes in empowering citizens but also working together with them towards the goal of transforming India.

Some of the groundbreaking causes championed by the Times of India range from quality of public service, health concerns, environment, the rights of underprivileged communities, being the voice of migrants among many others. Through its socially driven initiative 'Lead India, I lead India', the platform worked for the better quality of public service. Adding on, TOI successfully mobilised a number of health-related drives such as 'Fertile Conversations', 'Organ Donation Drive' etc. On the environmental front, TOI actively worked to create a cleaner and greener surrounding by generating a 'Green Drive', 'No Honking Drive' 'Water Positive' initiatives. Apart from this, it became a voice of the underprivileged people and 290 million migrants by galvanising impactful initiatives including 'Sindoor Khela', 'Scrap Section 377', 'Lost Votes', city festivals like 'Chance-e-illa', 'Happy Streets' etc.

The several initiatives championed by TOI created a significant impact exemplifying the fact that mass media is not just a means to express ideas and create awareness but also to credibly make a purpose-driven public mobility action plan for a good cause. Times of India, for the first time has brought all its initiative under one umbrella, 'The Times of a Better India'. It is indeed, a parameter that showcases the positive force that it has been in the process of making India better. The initiative invites citizen stakeholders to suggest issues that they think are critical #ForABetterIndia. It could well be the next cause pursued by TOI.

The Logical Indian appreciates the efforts taken by The Times of India to enable a real-time change in its many impactful ways.