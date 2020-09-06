"When China Came To India To Learn From The Best" One Of The Most Interesting Things I Learnt From 1st Ever Non-stop 24 Hours The/Nudge Forum (Global Edition)

What do you get when you convene more than 90 leaders from 10 countries - government officials, policymakers, academicians, civil society leaders, grassroots doers and business leaders – for a non-stop 24-hour conversation over 38 sessions broadcast world-wide, and task them with recommendations for India's future development journey?



You get a ready framework of concepts and frameworks, supported with data-backed success stories that can be leveraged, adapted, extended for immediate discussion, adaptation and use.

On India's 74th Independence day, The/Nudge Foundation along with The Rockefeller Foundation and The Skoll Foundation successfully executed a one of a kind non-stop 24 hours The/Nudge Forum (global edition) to discuss solution-based ideas in India's development journey.

It was an eventful day starting with a welcome message by Amb. Taranjit Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States, and an Opening Plenary by Nobel Laureate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee, followed by sessions with diverse experts and stakeholders such as former Chairman of NITI Aayog-Dr. Arvind Panagariya, Hernando de Soto, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chairman and Founder of Narayana Health-Dr. Devi Shetty, Reema Nanavaty (SEWA), Madhav Chavan (Pratham Education Foundation), Vinod Khosla, Desh Deshpande, Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala, Chef Vikas Khanna and many more culminating with a fireside chat with Lord Meghnad Desai, and closing comments by Consul General Amit Mishra, in Sao Paolo.

My most interesting takeaway was 'Believe that you can be the best' from the session with Nobel Laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee's who gave the audience an insight into the past heritage of the depth of India's intellectual capital – Apparently, In 1953, the then Premier of China came to India and spent considerable time at the Indian Statistical Institute to understand how India conducts its surveys and see how it could be replicated.

Stay In Touch with The/Nudge Forum

With a cumulative viewership of over 6,00,000 from 49 different countries with an average attendance duration of 69 minutes, The/Nudge Forum (global edition) convened by The/Nudge Foundation is set to become a torchbearer on the critical discourse on India's development journey with world-wide stakeholders.

The/Nudge Foundation focuses on sustainable poverty alleviation by building a 360-degree life, learning and economic foundation for the poverty-ridden. The/Nudge forum has come about as one of the impactful responses to COVID-19 pandemic. The Logical Indian appreciates the commendable efforts made by The/Nudge Foundation on this front.

To learn more and be a part of India's future development journey, follow The/Nudge Foundation.