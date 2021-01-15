Beehive To Breakfast Table: The Journey Of Pure Honey From The Sundarbans Jungle

Honey has been an age-old household ingredient in the Indian kitchens! Owing to its medicinal goodness, people across ages and civilisations have relied upon honey as a natural substitute for any artificial sweetener. Even today, a warm cup of ginger tea with a generous swirl of natural honey in it would count as a wholesome morning. The story of what it takes for that single spoon of goodness to make it to that cup of morning tea is beyond fascinating to say the very least. Not many are aware that honey gathering is one of the most dangerous jobs that could be!



Sundarbans located in West Bengal, the largest mangrove forests in the world is home to wild colonies of honeybees. Before the culture of beehive farming, people used to hunt the honeycombs from the wilderness. This tradition of beehive hunting is practiced even today among the people of the Sundarbans. It is believed that honey that is procured from the forest has the goodness and riches of vast flora which is sprawled unadulterated in the forests. But is it as simple as it looks? This film by Dabur Honey takes us through the journey of sourcing pure honey from the Sundarbans Beehive to our breakfast tables.