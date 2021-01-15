Beehive To Breakfast Table: The Journey Of Pure Honey From The Sundarbans Jungle
Before the culture of beehive farming, people used to hunt the honeycombs from the wilderness.
Honey has been an age-old household ingredient in the Indian kitchens! Owing to its medicinal goodness, people across ages and civilisations have relied upon honey as a natural substitute for any artificial sweetener. Even today, a warm cup of ginger tea with a generous swirl of natural honey in it would count as a wholesome morning. The story of what it takes for that single spoon of goodness to make it to that cup of morning tea is beyond fascinating to say the very least. Not many are aware that honey gathering is one of the most dangerous jobs that could be!
Sundarbans located in West Bengal, the largest mangrove forests in the world is home to wild colonies of honeybees. Before the culture of beehive farming, people used to hunt the honeycombs from the wilderness. This tradition of beehive hunting is practiced even today among the people of the Sundarbans. It is believed that honey that is procured from the forest has the goodness and riches of vast flora which is sprawled unadulterated in the forests. But is it as simple as it looks? This film by Dabur Honey takes us through the journey of sourcing pure honey from the Sundarbans Beehive to our breakfast tables.
Braving the predators living in the jungle, the honeycomb hunters have to undergo the risk of meeting prowling Bengal tigers or venomous snakes lurking behind the branches. The fear of being mauled by the tigers doesn't deter the honey warriors from going right back into the dense Sundarbans to extract one illusive prize: The Purest Form Of Honey! The tradition of honeycomb gathering involves an ancient custom of seeking blessings from the forest Goddess Bon Bibi who is believed to protect them from any possible threat in the jungle. Dabur Honey salutes the heroes of Sundarbans jungle who put their lives in danger to bring the purest form of honey on our tables.
The story of Sundarbans honeycomb hunters surely does give a perspective as to how all things good don't come so easy! The aromatic profile of honey with all its happiness is the fruit of hard work done! The folk songs praising the Sundarbans for providing livelihood resonates in the hearts of the villagers who continue to worship nature and take pride in their age-old practice. The Logical Indian appreciates Dabur Honey for bringing out and celebrating the stories of indigenous honey hunters who go to extreme lengths to ensure that the purest forms of honey reach us from hive to table!