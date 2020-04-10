StayHomeStaySafe: An Initiative To Create Fond Memories With Family At Home

Life has taken a stressful turn ever since the lockdown. But guess who has kept us sane through all of this? People who live with us at home! It's their presence that brightens every house and makes it a home. The times have been difficult lately and the world has made a headway indoors. But it is always possible to make the best out of every situation especially when a whole bunch of family is around to make a lot of memories that can be cherished later. The 'stay indoors-stay safe era' is a great chance to adhere to a whole family and bond over things in the many unimaginable ways. Because home is where the heart is for a reason, right? Everyone has their own set of crazy fam jam, a family that happens to be the way it is, for a reason!

The world around has surely changed but what has still not changed is that one place we call 'home'. Home indeed is a place that nurtures optimism and light when all things seem to go wrong. A safe haven to do what we want, to be what we want, home keeps our hearts nurtured with sanity. Asian Paints through its latest heartwarming initiative 'Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kuch Kehta Hai' strums the most sacred strings of our hearts. It appreciates the little big memories that are being created at every turn while people contribute to beating the blues that may have otherwise dulled the outdoor world by a simple act of staying indoors.

In addition to honouring the truckful of memories, the bittersweet stories, the playfulness of a home, Asian Paints also gently reminds everyone to #StayHomeStaySafe by giving them a glimpse of the many ways a home can be the best place to make the most of all the time at hand. Created by Ogilvy and narrated by the one and only Piyush Mishra, the heartwarming film is a dive into the fondest home memories. Spending time with people who are most cherished in our lives can gift us some of the most exceptionally prized moments. The real-life videos of family members sharing food together on a freshly mopped floor, potting plants, learning how to cook essentially gives a sense of hope that good things are still there and the best part, it's at home! Through this nostalgic film, Asian Paints truly inspires people to create and rediscover their own special moments at home and contribute to being that fresh breath of hope and smile in the face of all adversities.

With this latest nostalgic take of Asian Paints that have broken confetti of fond memories over us is truly inspiring in the way that it has brightened every face with a big nostalgic smile. The film is a series of jolly moments sewn together in the most profound way. It is indeed true that all the happy chirpy imperfect trials and errors with family not just throw open a gate for endless laughter but also freeze them into the most perfect memories. The Logical Indian appreciates the initiative taken by Asian Paints to bring back for all of us a treasure trove of delightful recollections. We also appreciate Asian Paints for restoring a sense of life and light among people, lifting our spirits and inspiring all to stay indoors and spend time creating jolly good memories with family.