Tamil Nadu: Southern Railways Use Contactless Ticket Checking, Thermal Screening Of Passengers

Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) system facilitates contactless verification of tickets, body temperatures, and face masks of passengers entering and exiting the station premises.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   27 Jun 2020 3:15 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: The Indian Express, The Financial Express

As part of its efforts to handle passengers quickly without compromising on precautions, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has introduced Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) to facilitate contactless access to passengers at railway stations.

The advanced system is installed at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. It facilitates contactless verification of tickets, body temperatures, and face masks of passengers entering and exiting the station premises.

The ATMA system is equipped with a web camera, attached on the enquiry desk at the entry points, according to a press release from Southern Railways. At the desk, the passengers are asked to show their ticket and identity proof which is captured by the camera, and the image gets displayed on the monitor for officials to check. After the ticket verification is done, the passenger is allowed to enter the station premises for further screening.

Furthermore, the system comes with a thermal scanner-cum-camera that picks up the image and body temperature of the passenger, which will also be displayed on the monitor. Only after the passenger gets a green signal on the monitor will they be allowed to board the train. The monitor will show a red signal if the passenger's body temperature is high.

The new system will be extended to all major stations of the Chennai division, the Souther Railways said.

The officials are also planning to install a voice response system shortly. With the advanced technique, more than one passenger can be screened at a time, saving time and avoiding crowds at the entrance.

