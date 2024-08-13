Sleeping Clean: How a Mattress Protector Improves Hygiene and Wellness

Ever wondered why people use a cover for their smartphones? So they can protect their pocket prize from damage should it fall. For the same reason, they buy a cover for their car or anything else dear to them.

That said, most people fail to consider the same when it comes to their mattresses. Probably because they are unaware of a mattress cover. Even if they do know, they may think of it as an unnecessary expense. Little do they realise it can help increase their mattresses’ lifespan and get them the best returns in the long run.

Mattress experts at Sleepwell suggest that everyone should use a mattress protector, despite their mattress type and brand, to keep it clean and extend its lifespan. But how does a protector work and what difference does it make to a mattress’s health and lifespan? Read on to know just that:





What is a Mattress Protector?

A mattress protector is a thin, removable bedding sheet that encases or sits on top of your mattress, protecting it from elements such as spills, stains, dust mites, and more. Not to be confused with a bedsheet, it’s also known as a mattress cover, barrier, or shield and comes in various sizes to fit mattresses of all sizes.



With the innovation in sleep technology, mattress protectors have come a long way. They used to have only waterproofing properties and were made from a material like cotton. Today, they also come with hypoallergenic properties that keep dust mites, pollen, and other pesky microorganisms at bay and are made from varying materials such as polyester, bamboo, and specialised fabrics to offer breathability and comfort.

Some protectors feature elasticized corners that fit snugly over the mattress while others come with a zipper closure that encases the mattress completely. They are a great investment if you have kids or pets at home, as they often damage the mattress during their playful activities.





How Does a Mattress Protector Help Maintain Hygiene?

A mattress protector stands as a line of defence between the mattress and outside elements, including your body’s sweat and odour. Think of it as a car cover that protects your car from rain, sunlight, dirt, and debris. Here’s a deep dive into how it works to maintain hygiene:





Barrier Against Allergens

You may not know this, but your mattress can be home to microscopic annoyances such as dust mites, pet dander, and pollen, which are all common allergens causing respiratory issues and asthma. When you use a mattress protector, you stop these pesky elements from partying on your mattress, reducing the chances of developing allergy symptoms and improving overall sleep quality.



Protection from Spills and Stains

Whether it's a spilled drink during a late-night movie or a nighttime accident with your partner, liquids can seep into your mattress, causing stains and potential damage. A waterproof mattress protector prevents liquid, be it soft drink, ketchup, water, or even the life-giving elixir carrying the promise of creation, from penetrating the mattress. This not only keeps mould and mildew at bay but also maintains mattress hygiene.





Odour Control

As you sleep, your body sweat can reach the mattress and make it give off unpleasant odours, ruining your sleep and turning your bedroom into a less inviting space. Using a mattress protector can keep your body sweat or even accidental spills away from the mattress and rule out the chances of odour to occur in the first place.

However, you need to regularly wash your mattress cover to ensure it keeps your sleeping environment fresh and pleasant, making your bed a more enjoyable place to rest.





Preventing Mould and Mildew

If mattresses are the Avengers from Marvel, moisture is Thanos who creates an army of mould and mildew. These elements not only damage the mattress but can also pose serious health risks, including respiratory issues and allergic reactions.

high quality mattress protector can keep your bedding dry by preventing moisture from reaching it. This stops mould and mildew from turning it into their nice cosy home, ensuring it remains clean and safe to sleep on. It's one of the best ways to protect both your health and your expensive mattress.





How Does a Good Mattress Protector Promote Wellness?

Beyond hygiene, a mattress protector also helps maintain wellness for sleepers in many ways. Let’s check them out:





Allergy Relief

If you or your loved ones are susceptible to developing allergies, a good waterproof mattress cover can be a game-changer. Blocking allergens such as dust mites, pollen, and bacteria can reduce nighttime allergy symptoms. This means fewer nights spent sneezing and more nights spent dreaming. It's an easy way to improve your quality of life if you suffer from allergies.





Improved Respiratory Health

It’s no secret that dust and allergens can take a drastic toll on respiratory health, especially for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions. A mattress cover helps create a cleaner breathing environment for everyone by keeping them from lurking in your mattress. The result is you experience fewer or no respiratory issues and better overall health. If you have someone struggling with respiratory issues, investing in a mattress cover becomes extremely important.





Skin Health

You probably didn’t know this, but mattresses can be home to skin irritants and fungi potentially causing skin conditions such as acne or eczema. A mattress protector can keep your mattress free from these skin irritants and protect your skin by providing a clean surface to sleep on. It comes in quite handy for those with sensitive skin or skin conditions.





Maintaining Your Mattress Protector

Since a mattress takes the brunt of spills, dust mites, allergens, and stains, it also needs to be taken care of to ensure it continues to offer optimal protection to the mattress underneath. Here’s how to take care of it:





Regular Cleaning

Mattress experts recommend washing your mattress protector every 1-2 months, or more frequently if needed, to remove dust, allergens, and spills. It’s also important to read the manufacturer’s care instructions and follow them religiously to prevent damage.





Inspecting for Wear and Tear

Your mattress protector may be susceptible to wear and tear depending on the amount of damage it withstands. It’s important to regularly check it for signs of wear, such as thinning fabric or broken zippers. If there are visible signs of damage, replace or repair it to maintain effective protection.





Storage Tips

Some people have a couple of mattress covers so they can switch them from time to time. That’s where storing the spare one properly comes into play. Before storing it, make sure it is clean and dry and put it in a cool, dry place to prevent mould and mildew growth.





Conclusion

A mattress protector is more than just a simple bedding accessory. It's a great tool for maintaining sleep hygiene, promoting overall wellness, and extending your mattress’s lifespan. By acting as a barrier against allergens, spills, odours, and moisture, it helps create a cleaner, healthier sleep environment. In turn, this leads to numerous health benefits, including allergy relief, improved respiratory health, better skin health, and a longer-lasting mattress.